Guest Commentary: My Release Came with Another Set of Shackles

Generated Image

Being released from incarceration was supposed to be a step toward freedom, but the reality of wearing an ankle monitor made it feel like another form of imprisonment. The heavy, restrictive device clamped around my ankle was more than just an inconvenience—it was painful, physically damaging, and emotionally degrading.

One of the first issues I encountered was the physical harm caused by the monitor. The device was bulky, and with every step, it rubbed against my skin. Within days, painful blisters formed, making walking difficult. The irritation worsened as sweat and movement caused the raw skin to break open, leading to infections and constant discomfort. No amount of padding or repositioning seemed to help—this was a device designed for control, not for the well-being of the person wearing it.

Beyond the physical damage, wearing the monitor in public spaces was humiliating. People stared, some with curiosity, others with judgment. I could feel their assumptions: criminal, dangerous, untrustworthy. Every time I stepped outside, I was marked—not by my actions, not by my character, but by this visible sign of surveillance. It reinforced the idea that, even after release, society still saw me as someone who had to be controlled. The psychological toll of this was heavy, making it harder to reintegrate, find employment, and simply exist without shame.

In this technologically advanced era, there has to be a better solution. If tracking is truly necessary, why not use less harmful, more humane methods? Smartphones and wearable technology offer GPS tracking without the physical and emotional burden of an ankle monitor. A secure phone app or a discreet wearable device—something lightweight, non-invasive, and free of painful side effects—could achieve the same goal without causing harm. Other advancements, like biometric check-ins or voice recognition, could allow for accountability without the stigma.

The current system of electronic monitoring does not prioritize the dignity or well-being of those wearing these devices. It is time for reform—time to replace outdated, harmful technology with solutions that respect the person, not just the system’s need for control.

Nateel Sharma is 2025 Elder Freeman Policy Fellow. Originally published by All of Us or None

Categories:

Tags: