Commentary: Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda – Hypothetical Warnings Now a Reality Needing Action

Generated Image

“Although several speakers had talked about oppressive left-wing ideology at universities, Hungary is the only European country to have shut down an entire university, to have put academic bodies such as the Hungarian Academy of Sciences under direct government control, and to have removed funding from university departments that the ruling party dislikes for political reasons.” —Anne Applebaum, Twilight of Democracy

That was Hungary. This is America—2025.

We’re no longer talking about an authoritarian agenda. We are living its implementation. What was once hypothetical has become operational. The warnings are obsolete. What matters now is how we respond to a reality that has already arrived.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has moved with stunning speed and precision. Federal research funding has been stripped from university departments critical of the administration. DEI offices have been shuttered by executive decree. Public universities are being forced to comply with “patriotic education” mandates, which amount to loyalty tests cloaked in curriculum.

The National Science Foundation—once a pillar of independent inquiry—is now overseen by appointees with ideological litmus tests.

Meanwhile, ICE and military units have been mobilized to create detention centers that look increasingly like mass deportation camps. And in a chilling echo of past regimes, Trump’s allies have floated the revocation of media licenses for outlets deemed “subversive.”

We were told for years that American institutions were too strong to allow this. That courts, universities, and the press would hold the line. But institutions are only as strong as the people who lead them—and too many of those people remain in denial, hedging their language and tempering their alarms.

We’ve crossed the line. And the longer we pretend we haven’t, the harder it will be to undo what’s already been done.

Trump is not imitating Viktor Orbán. He’s implementing Orbánism—adapted for the American landscape, turbocharged by a pliant Congress, and justified by a warped sense of electoral legitimacy.

Like Orbán, Trump doesn’t need to outlaw opposition outright. He only needs to neutralize it through bureaucratic capture, legal intimidation, and financial starvation. The goal is not the dramatic gesture—it’s the slow suffocation of dissent.

For years, we debated “how democracies die.” That conversation is over. The democracy has been kidnapped. What remains is whether we have the courage—and the clarity—to pursue its rescue.

The stakes are no longer theoretical. They are brutally real. Faculty and students are already seeing research opportunities vanish. Immigrants are already being rounded up. Reporters are already being surveilled. The machinery of repression is not just being built—it’s being used.

This is not a call to alarmism. It’s a call to recognition.

Those who control the present are rewriting the future in real time. If we do not respond with equal urgency, resolve, and moral clarity, we may find ourselves explaining to our children—not what we failed to see, but what we refused to stop.

The temptation was totalitarian. What we face now is the consequence.

Categories:

Tags: