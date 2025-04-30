Court Watch: Judge Relies on Google Translate for Communication with Vietnamese Defendant

By Keira Baptista, Madelyn Pineda JimenezApril 30, 20250 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. – On Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Clara M. Leves acknowledged that a Vietnamese interpreter was needed for an arraignment hearing but said, “We won’t have [one]… I can Google Translate the date for the next hearing.” The lack of a qualified interpreter resulted in a two-week delay for the hearing.

The accused faces multiple charges, including two counts of petty theft with priors, conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of grand theft, organized retail theft, possession of controlled substances, and additional aggravating circumstances.

Court clerk Elizabeth Gatie informed the court that an interpreter was being arranged. Judge Leves responded, “Oh, that’s exciting.”

Conflict counsel Robert Aaron Gorman, who was temporarily substituting for the accused’s attorney, Caryn Warren, expressed concern about the lack of an interpreter. He told the court that he was unable to communicate with his client without one.

Gorman requested to pause the hearing for 20 minutes in an effort to locate a Vietnamese interpreter elsewhere in the courthouse. After returning empty-handed, Judge Leves suggested that either she or Gorman could use Google Translate to inform the accused of his next court date.

The accused appeared alongside a co-defendant, also in custody, as both face conspiracy charges. Off the record, Gorman suggested that one of the men explain the date to the other. Judge Leves objected, stating she did not want the co-defendants speaking to each other due to the nature of the charges.

Ultimately, Judge Leves used Google Translate to print out a sheet with information about the next court date and handed it to the accused. The document included the date of the preliminary hearing.

The accused remains in custody with bail set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for May 9 to address bail and a complaint filed by both defendants.

Gorman told the court he would contact Warren to arrange for a Vietnamese interpreter to be present at the May 9 hearing. Judge Leves responded that the court would “do [its] best” to ensure an interpreter is available.

  Keira Baptista

    Keira Baptista is a second-year English and Sociology major at UC Davis, with emphases in critical literary theory and law & society. She hopes to pursue graduate studies in criminology, with a focus on prison reform. She developed her passion for societal reform due to her schoolings in Turlock and Stockton, California. She looks forward to contributing to the People's Vanguard of Davis’ mission to amplify marginalized voices and expose systemic injustice.

  Madelyn Pineda Jimenez

    Madelyn Pineda is a fourth-year International Relations student at UC Davis, with a minor in Professional Writing, and a passion for legal advocacy and community service. She aspires to attend law school to specialize in family law, particularly juvenile justice and child welfare. As an intern at The Vanguard, she aims to shed light on systemic injustices in the legal system and contribute to increased transparency and accountability in the court.

