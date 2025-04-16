Court Watch: Judge Denies Release of Mentally Incompetent Man Held 54 Days for Misdemeanor Charge

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Paul K. Richardson, here in a Yolo County Superior Court hearing this week, denied Deputy Public Defender Roberto Villa’s request to release the accused, a mentally incompetent man jailed for 54 days on a misdemeanor charge.

Despite the low-level charge and extended delays in psychiatric evaluation, the court sided with Deputy District Attorney Farouq Ghazzawi’s objections.

The accused is charged with violating a protective order, a misdemeanor. His case is currently suspended on a PC section 1368 hold as the court awaits a mental competency evaluation.

During the hearing, DPD Villa asked the court for a shorter continuance and requested a new date as soon as May 2 because of the accused’s extended jail time.

“He’s been in custody for nearly two months on a misdemeanor,” DPD Villa stated, suggesting the court expedite the evaluation process, adding, “I understand the doctor made an attempt to go visit (the accused), but the jail was on lockdown.”

DDA Ghazzawi opposed the release, arguing the allegations were serious based on a police report where the accused “threatened to burn down the victim’s house.”

The accused also allegedly violated a temporary restraining order (TRS), according to DDA Ghazzawi and court records.

Judge Richardson denied the release request, citing the seriousness of the alleged conduct.

“Given that allegation…there is certainly a strong public safety concern,” said Judge Richardson.

No bail review or formal hearing on any underlying facts was presented at the time of the hearing.

The next court date is set for May 2, when the doctor’s report on the accused’s competency is expected to be returned.

Until then, the accused remains in jail on $2,000 bail.

