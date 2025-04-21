Court Watch: Judge Grants Competency Restoration for Man Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial

WOODLAND, CA – Despite two separate psychological evaluations finding a man incompetent to stand trial, Judge Sonia Cortes last Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court sided with the prosecution’s request to attempt competency restoration, citing public safety and the accused’s well-being.

Judge Cortes also disregarded the defense argument, which cited the uncertainty of whether mental health treatment has proved effective for the accused, who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson detailed the alleged incident, charging, “(The accused) basically ambushed (the alleged victim), striking him in the head and neck.”

“I believe it in the interest of justice that the court restore (the accused) to competency.” – Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson

Despite both psychological evaluations indicating the accused’s incompetence to stand trial, DDA Richardson stated, “I believe it in the interest of justice that the court restore (the accused) to competency.”

“Per PC 1368, (the accused) has received treatment before. Treatment being successful is an open question,” said Deputy Public Defender James Bradford in response.

Despite the argument offered by DPD Bradford, Judge Cortes agreed with DDA Richardson, stating, “The court will attempt to restore (the accused) to competency for public safety and for his own well-being.”

According to court records, proceedings remain suspended because of the finding of mental incompetence.

The matter is referred to CONREP (Conditional Release Program), a court-ordered program that provides outpatient treatment and supervision to individuals who are determined incompetent to stand trial. CONREP is to conduct placement evaluation for the accused, and the matter is set for placement review in four weeks.

