Los Angeles County DA Blocks Resentencing of Menendez Brothers’ Case

The parricides trial of brothers Erik, left, and Lyle Menendez in 1993, (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Lyle & Eric Menendez face another roadblock for the resentencing of their parent’s murder case in the form of Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who is standing in the way of the brothers, according to recent court filings prior to a resentencing hearing Friday in Van Nuys.

In a Menendez Resentencing Motion filed this week, Hochman’s reply said he believes the brothers have not displayed responsibility for the death of their parents, and therefore he plans to block resentencing.

Resentencing could reduce the sentence of the brothers from life without the possibility of parole, to life with the possibility of parole, according to the Hochman reply.

Lyle & Eric, according to the Los Angeles Times and other sources, have repeatedly and consistently stated that they were the victims of physical and sexual assault as children and believed that their lives were at risk during the time they killed their parents.

But Hochman’s reply filing this week stated the Menendez brothers have shown no “remorse” for their actions and he believes that “both brothers’ life was not at risk during the time of their parents’ deaths.”

Hochman is offering the Menendez brothers a deal if they admit to what he believes is the truth. Hochman added he wants to seek their admittance to “lying” about the self-defense claims, to receive any resentencing agreement.

According to Hochman’s filing, “Though the defense argues that this decision is political, such an argument is devoid of merit. The basis for this withdrawal request is that the prior DA’s motion did not examine or consider whether the Menendez brothers have exhibited full insight and taken complete responsibility for their crimes by continuing for the past over 30 years to lie about their claims of self-defense.

“(T)he Menendez brothers have never come clean over the past three decades and admitted that they lied about their self-defense as well as suborned perjury and attempted to suborn perjury by their friends for the lies, among others, of their father violently raping Lyle’s girlfriend, their mother poisoning the family, and their attempt to get a handgun the day before the murders.”

