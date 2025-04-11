Court Watch: Felony Stalking Suspect to Remain in Jail Despite Mental Health Concerns

WOODLAND, CA – A man facing felony stalking charges remains in jail after Judge Catherine R. Hohenwarter denied his public defender’s request for reduced bail at an arraignment hearing Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court, despite concerns about the accused’s mental health and inability to afford being released.

The accused faces two counts of felony stalking with sentencing enhancements due to a prior 2015 felony conviction.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance asked the court to “address his work history,” and requested release on supervised own recognizance, with no bail required.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang argued a criminal protective order was not sufficient because the victims had one already in place, and noted the accused had a prior felony in 2015 and, therefore, was opposed to the accused being released on own recognizance.

The victim spoke and urged Judge Hohenwarter that if the accused is to be released, he be subjected to a mental health evaluation. Judge Hohenwarter believed that he was a threat to the public and the victims.

The accused’s employer explained he was “shocked” about the accused’s alleged actions. but that, according to the accused‘s aunt, he had not missed any probation visits and had passed drug tests.

The accused’s employer expressed concern about the accused’s mental state, referencing a comment the accused made about speaking with God.

“He needs help. He doesn’t need to be in jail.” – The accused’s employer

“He needs help,” the boss said. “He doesn’t need to be in jail.”

The accused’s boss believed bail needed to be reduced because the accused was unable to afford it, noting how the accused had “some money saved up, but not a lot.”

The employer added he wanted the accused to come back to work and that in the two years he’s worked for him, “not once has he missed a day.”

Judge Hohenwarter acknowledged the mental health concerns, but ultimately denied the bail reduction, citing the seriousness of the charges and the accused’s history of felony probation and the risk to public safety.

The judge stated, “Lower bail wouldn’t protect the victims,” she said, describing the behavior as “persistent and obsessive.”

Judge Hohenwarter stated the accused is on “felony probation, working or not, shouldn’t be released.”

The defense motion for release on OR was denied and the bail review hearing is set for April 15.

Categories:

Tags: