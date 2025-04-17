Marysville Police Chief Placed on Leave Following Officer’s Shooting Death

By Jamie Joaquin
April 17, 2025

MARYSVILLE, CA — Police Chief Christian Sachs of the city of Marysville, north of Sacramento, was placed on administrative leave April 11 following a shootout last month that killed police Officer Osmar Rodarte, reported KCRA 3

KCRA 3 quoted a statement from the city of Marysville that said, “We understand there may be questions surrounding this matter and want to assure all concerned that we are following all appropriate protocols.”

According to KCRA 3, the city of Marysville is unable to share further details regarding the chief’s leave due to privacy laws, because it is a “personnel matter.”

“We are bound by privacy laws and internal policies that protect the confidentiality of individual employment matters. We appreciate the public’s understanding of these limitations,” said the city of Marysville, as reported by KCRA 3.

Lieutenant Vance Nabeta is set to take over as acting chief during Sachs’ administrative leave, added KCRA 3.

The city had honored Officer Rodarte last week, “who was killed in a shootout on March 26 while serving a warrant as part of a multi-county drug operation,” reported KCRA 3.

Sachs held Rodarte in high esteem at the ceremony, sharing, “He was the guy you wanted on your shift…He brought joy to the job,” quoted KCRA 3.

As stated by city officials, the duration of Sachs’ administrative leave is to be determined, said KCRA 3. 

