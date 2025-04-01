Matt Petersen Appointed Deputy Police Chief in City of Davis

The City of Davis has announced the appointment of Matt Petersen as its new Deputy Police Chief, bringing nearly three decades of law enforcement experience to the role.

Petersen previously served as Assistant Sheriff with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, where he oversaw a broad range of operations including patrol, investigations, special operations, asset management, and regional services. His appointment fills a vacancy that opened in October 2024 following the promotion of Todd Henry to Chief of Police.

“I am honored to step into this role and serve the Davis community alongside the dedicated members of the Davis Police Department,” Petersen said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with City leaders, local organizations, and the people of Davis to continue to foster a safer and more connected community.”

Petersen is known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to community partnerships. During his time at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, he worked closely with local and state agencies, elected officials, and community groups to deliver high-quality public safety services.

Chief Henry praised the appointment, stating, “We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Matt’s caliber and experience joining our team. His professionalism, leadership, and familiarity with our region stood out during our nationwide search. Matt is the right person to help us continue improving the quality of life in Davis.”

Petersen holds a Master of Arts in Administrative Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management. He is a graduate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Leadership Program and the California POST Executive Development Program.

Beyond his professional achievements, Petersen and his wife Gloria will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this August. They are parents to two adult children and grandparents to twin granddaughters.

