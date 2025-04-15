NAPABA Submits Amicus Brief Opposing Trump’s Order on Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s (NAPABA) recent amicus brief filed in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals—joined by 43 other Asian American legal organizations—urged the court to block Executive Order 14160.

The executive order, signed by President Trump earlier this year, but blocked by a lower court’s injunction, is called “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” and, according to NAPABA, intends “to strip birthright citizenship from children born in the United States to undocumented parents,” in addition to parents without “lawful permanent residency.”

The order would deny citizenship to many individuals, those of which have viewed themselves as legal their entire lives—and were considered so federally, added NAPABA.

NAPABA, in a statement, added “the order is unconstitutional and flies in the face of binding Supreme Court precedent,” referencing United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), noting that for more than 100 years, this precedent has been in order to protect children born in the U.S from non-citizen parents, granting them automatic citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

NAPABA cited amicus Counsel Wendy M. Feng, who stated “Executive Order 14160 revives dangerous and long-discredited arguments to exclude American-born children—particularly those of Asian descent—from the guarantees of citizenship enshrined in our Constitution.

“This legal challenge is about more than constitutional interpretation—it’s about the future of countless American families and the integrity of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In the brief, the NAPABA emphasizes the Wong Kim Ark decision, noting “the plaintiff’s parents were Chinese immigrants who were themselves denied any path to citizenship due to exclusionary laws.”

NAPABA said the Trump administration’s attorneys take on a factually and legally incorrect perspective, stating the precedent only applies to “children of lawful permanent residents.”

“Wong Kim Ark’s parents had no legal recognition or protection. They were not lawful permanent residents; such a category didn’t even exist at the time,” notes NAPABA, according to the brief. “Despite this, the Supreme Court held Wong was a citizen by birth. That principle must hold today.”

Additionally, NAPABA acknowledged the amici highlighted “the devastating impact EO 14160 would have on the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.”

The group added that a large portion of the immigrant population in the U.S. are Asian American, including the hundreds of thousands of people holding temporary immigration statuses such as “H1-B visas, student visas, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).”

Acknowledging the 80,000 legal professionals represented by them, NAPABA warns EO 14160 would both “deny citizenship to U.S.-born children,” and additionally revive racist legal frameworks that were previously believed to be protected by precedents.

NAPABA added, by reintroducing the ability to legal discriminate, the ideas that “once targeted Asian Americans for expulsion, discrimination, and disenfranchisement” are back.

For context, the Legal Information Institute (LII) explained the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause recognizes certain discriminated groups as being a legal “suspect class.” In other words, said the amicus brief, this policy protects any individual from being legally discriminated against due to their race.

And, the brief notes, it protects individuals by allowing for discriminatory policy to be examined thoroughly, regardless if it is viewed as “logical,” and EO 14160 may be in violation, especially if orders are not being thoroughly investigated prior to integration.

NAPABA member Chris Kwok stated the order is not only unlawful—it’s un-American. It echoes an ugly era of exclusion that our Constitution long ago rejected. The court must reaffirm that all children born on American soil, regardless of their parents’ status, are citizens under the law.”

