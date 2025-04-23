North Carolina Senate Proposes to Eliminate Innocence Inquiry Commission

iStock-664514716

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The North Carolina Senate has proposed to eliminate the Innocence Inquiry Commission, which was established in 2006 and began reviewing cases in 2007.

The News and Observer reports that since that time, 16 people who were wrongfully convicted were exonerated through the help of the commission, the commission has looked into 3,500 claims of innocence and has had 19 hearings.

The 16 individuals who were wrongfully convicted spent over 300 years in prison, according to The News and Observer.

The News and Observer writes the commission includes eight members appointed by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court and chief judge of the state court of appeals, including a superior court judge, prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, victim advocate, public member, sheriff, and two discretionary members.

Judges are appointed and consider evidence at a hearing to vote upon the innocence of the person. In order for charges to be dismissed, the vote must be unanimous by a three judge panel.

The News and Observer cites the most recent exoneration, a man named Clarence Roberts, found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury. He was exonerated after more than eight years after The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission held a hearing to vote as to whether or not judicial review would be appropriate.

In August 2023, a vote of 6-2 came back electing a three judge panel to review the matter, according to The News and Observer. The panel unanimously agreed that Roberts is innocent and was exonerated.

Executive director of the commission, Laura Pierro, released a statement expressing shock and sadness at the Senate wanting to cut the program, in which Pierro played a big part in starting over 20 years ago.

Pierro argued the need for the commission is the same as when it was started and the impact of the commission is very powerful, adding she was asked to testify before the Senate in Canada who’s hoping to do something similar.

