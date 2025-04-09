Pamela Price Unfiltered – Episode 7

Inside Oakland’s Mayor’s Race: The Fight for Power & the People
Oakland’s political future is at a tipping point—and it’s going to be up to us to pull back the curtain on what’s really at stake.
In the latest episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, host Pamela Price sits down with organizer, performer, and longtime Oakland activist Cat Brooks for a powerful and unfiltered conversation about the people, politics, and power struggles shaping the city’s next mayoral race.
The episode digs into the rising tension between grassroots movements and establishment powerbrokers, the growing influence of big money in local politics, and what authentic leadership should look like in a city facing crisis after crisis.
Cat Brooks brings raw insight from years on the frontlines of community organizing, challenging listeners to confront hard truths about systemic failures and to reimagine what’s possible when movements lead.
