Pamela Price Unfiltered – Episode 7

San Francisco DA Jenkins Enters State Bar Diversion Program After Ethics Complaint San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been ordered into a confidential diversion program by the State Bar of California following multiple ethics complaints, including the improper handling of a confidential rap sheet and misstatements during public debates.

Commentary: Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda – Hypothetical Warnings Now a Reality Needing Action The Trump administration has stripped federal research funding from university departments critical of the administration, DEI offices have been shuttered, and public universities are being forced to comply with "patriotic education" mandates, while the National Science Foundation is overseen by appointees with ideological litmus tests, and ICE and military units have been mobilized to create detention centers that look increasingly like mass deportation camps.

Critics Condemn Florida Execution of Michael Tanzi, a Man with a Troubled Past Michael Tanzi, a man who suffered from severe childhood abuse and mental illness, was executed for the 2000 murder of Janet Acosta, with critics arguing that the death penalty is a form of vengeance rather than justice.

SPLC Sues Trump’s ICE for Arresting Palestinian-American Student The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian-American student, who was arrested for exercising her constitutional right to free speech and is now facing a politically motivated crackdown on dissent.