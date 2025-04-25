OP-ED | USDA Chief Blows the Dog Whistle of Racism

“Illegal Alien” Isn’t Just a Phrase—It’s a Racist Dog Whistle

I guess I should not be surprised, but I was stunned to see arriving in my email box a press release from USDA using the long since disused epithet for undocumented people: “illegal alien.” What is this, 1984 again?

Displayed prominently within the USDA’s April 24 press release lies a familiar poison. Titled “USDA Ensures Illegal Aliens Do Not Receive Federal Benefits,” the release offers more than bureaucratic updates—it offers a chilling reminder that racism and xenophobia remain foundational pillars of Trumpism and its administration’s policies.

The use of the term “illegal alien” is not neutral. It is not descriptive. It is not merely legalistic. It is a slur—a dehumanizing phrase that has long been wielded to cast immigrants, particularly Black and Brown immigrants, as criminal, inferior, and unworthy. Its reemergence in official government communication under the Trump administration is not accidental. It is ideological.

The phrase has been widely denounced by civil rights organizations, immigrant justice advocates, legal scholars, and even former federal agencies.

As far back as 2013 (actually stunningly recent), the Associated Press dropped the term from its style guide, citing its pejorative and dehumanizing effect.

The Library of Congress followed suit in 2016, after public pressure. Yet here we are, in 2025, with the USDA—an agency tasked with feeding the hungry—parroting a phrase ripped from the lexicon of white nationalist propaganda.

The USDA release doesn’t just invoke “illegal aliens” once—it uses the phrase repeatedly, embedding it in quotes from Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and referencing President Trump’s Executive Order 14218, which aims to systematically exclude immigrants from federal assistance programs like SNAP.

This is not merely policy; it is performance. The repetition is deliberate, calculated, and essential to the broader narrative Trumpism is trying to reinforce: that immigrants are drains, threats, and invaders.

This isn’t about fraud prevention. It’s not about protecting “taxpayer dollars.” This is about constructing a racialized hierarchy of deservingness, where some lives are deemed worthy of food and dignity—and others are not.

And let’s be clear: the phrase “illegal alien” is not applied universally. It’s not directed at Canadian overstayers or European visa violators. It’s wielded overwhelmingly against Latinx, African, and increasingly Southeast Asian migrants.

It is racialized by design. And it has long been used to stir fear, justify punitive policy, and dehumanize communities who have committed no crime other than existing in a nation whose borders were drawn to include some and exclude others.

Trumpism’s Racist Core

This language choice is not an isolated incident—it reflects the racist core of Trumpism itself. Whether through family separation at the border, mass deportations, or threats to use Guantánamo Bay for undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration has systematically weaponized immigration policy to appeal to nativist instincts. And with the re-election of Donald Trump and the resurrection of his inner circle—including figures like Rollins—the gloves are fully off.

This is not a policy debate. This is a moral crisis.

Trump’s movement—his rallies, his executive orders, his agencies—relies on framing immigrants as scapegoats. The USDA’s press release, while cloaked in bureaucratic language, is a direct echo of this project. It turns a hunger assistance program into a tool of exclusion. It reimagines aid not as a social safety net but as a cultural battleground. And in doing so, it tells us exactly who this administration thinks counts as American—and who doesn’t.

The SNAP Fraud Myth

The press release cites a GAO report claiming $10.5 billion in improper payments in 2023 and uses this figure as justification for enhanced “immigration verification.”

But as numerous audits and reviews have shown, the vast majority of SNAP overpayments are due to administrative error or minor reporting mistakes—not systemic fraud by undocumented immigrants. In fact, undocumented individuals are already ineligible for most federal benefits, and mixed-status families face extraordinary hurdles to access the aid they legally qualify for.

So the question becomes: why target immigrants with inflammatory language and burdensome verification systems, if not to feed a political narrative?

Because the narrative is the point.

When Secretary Rollins says, “To allow those who broke our laws by entering the United States illegally to receive these benefits is outrageous,” she is not issuing a policy rationale—she is signaling a cultural war cry. The cruelty is the message. The bureaucratic mechanism is simply the delivery device.

Trumpism thrives on the idea that some people are more American than others, that some families are more worthy of food, housing, and dignity. And it uses state power to enforce that belief, cloaking racist ideology in the guise of fiscal responsibility.

We must call this what it is: racism—written into executive orders, repeated in agency press releases, and normalized in the very institutions that should serve all people with dignity.

We cannot let this language stand. Journalists must refuse to echo the term “illegal alien.” Advocates must demand that federal agencies abandon it. Lawmakers must expose its use as part of a broader architecture of xenophobic state violence.

The USDA may feed bodies, but this press release attempts to starve the soul of American democracy. It tells us who we are supposed to care about. It tells us whose hunger we are allowed to ignore. And it tells us, with chilling clarity, that racism is not just present in Trump’s policies—it is the point of them.

Any attempt to argue otherwise is now out the window—if it ever was credible.

