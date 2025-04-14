Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 280 – Pamela Price Unloads About Time as Alameda DA

This week on Everyday Injustice, former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price reflected on her tenure and the broader political moment during a wide-ranging interview.

She spoke candidly about the rise of authoritarianism in the U.S., drawing parallels between Trump’s second term and historical fascist regimes, particularly Nazi Germany. Price warned of escalating attacks on immigrants and civil liberties, citing Guantánamo deportations and racialized immigration enforcement.

She detailed systemic trauma within the DA’s office, describing outdated technology, lack of wellness support, and the emotional toll on prosecutors handling violent cases. She emphasized the need for trauma-informed approaches and internal reform in the justice system.

Price also addressed the media’s hostile treatment of her, noting that she received nearly triple the coverage of her predecessor—most of it negative. She connected this media scrutiny to her identity as a Black woman and a reform-minded prosecutor. She criticized local media for ignoring major stories, like the jury discrimination scandal in Alameda death penalty cases, which she believes triggered backlash against her reforms.

She defended her policy legacy, including the use of enhancements and the launch of a public DA Dashboard. Price argued that real change in criminal justice must come from within, despite fierce resistance, and she highlighted the work of fellow reform prosecutors across the country.

Looking ahead, she introduced her podcast, Pamela Price Unfiltered, as a platform for open dialogue about local politics, national uncertainty, and the future of justice.

