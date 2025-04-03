Pamela Price Unfiltered: How Sentencing Enhancements Became a Weapon for Injustice

From Pamela Price:

What if the justice system wasn’t about justice at all—but about power, control, and punishment at any cost?

In this episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, I sit down with activist attorney Cynthia Chandler to break down how sentencing enhancements—originally intended to ensure justice—have been weaponized to secure harsh, excessive prison terms.

Together, we expose how enhancements contribute to mass incarceration, coerce plea deals, and fail to make our communities safer. Cynthia brings decades of experience fighting alongside incarcerated people, co-founding movements like Critical Resistance and Justice Now, and winning landmark legal battles like California’s compassionate release law and ending forced sterilization in prisons—featured in the Emmy-winning documentary Belly of the Beast.

This is a must-watch conversation for anyone who cares about criminal justice reform, child protection, and building a legal system rooted in equity—not punishment.

