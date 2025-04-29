From Barriers to Opportunities – Hundreds Begin Fresh Start at Compton Record Clearance Event

By Kayla Betulius and Jamie Ko

COMPTON, Calif. — A second chance was within reach for hundreds of people on April 24 as more than 300 community members, including individuals with old conviction records, advocates, and public officials, gathered at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center for “Beyond Barriers,” a reentry resource fair and housing rights summit.

The event, hosted by Creating Restorative Opportunities & Programs (CROP) in collaboration with several partner organizations, was designed to dismantle obstacles faced by formerly incarcerated individuals in their efforts to access stable jobs, housing, and reintegration into society. CROP described the day as a coordinated effort to replace barriers with opportunity—and punitive policies with public safety rooted in equity.

One of the most impactful components of the event was a free expungement clinic that provided legal assistance to reduce or erase past convictions. According to CROP, 364 people successfully began the process of clearing their records, offering a tangible step toward family stability and economic security.

Additional services included immersive reentry simulations, a fair chance housing roundtable, and a community resource fair—all aimed at supporting long-term stability and lowering recidivism through practical, community-rooted interventions.

“When we bar people from things like jobs, housing, and educational opportunities because of a past mistake, we destabilize individuals and entire communities,” said Tinisch Hollins, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice, in a press statement. “When people are allowed to move forward and thrive, we are all safer.”

The event opened with remarks from Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer, followed by a keynote address from Troy Vaughn, CEO and co-founder of the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership (LARRP). Both speakers emphasized that reentry is not an individual problem, but a collective responsibility for communities seeking genuine public safety.

CROP and its partners—including Californians for Safety and Justice (CSJ), Brilliant Corners, LARRP, PURE 1, the Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), TimeDone, and REPAC—united around a shared mission: ensuring that a criminal record does not permanently prevent someone from rebuilding their life.

As CROP put it: true public safety depends not just on serving time, but on being given the time—and support—to heal, grow, and thrive beyond incarceration.

Categories:

Tags: