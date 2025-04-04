Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign Opposes Gutting U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

Getty images

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Sacramento Poor People’s campaign has released a statement standing in solidarity with the Unhoused Community and opposing the Trump Administration’s Executive Order gutting the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

“We demand our California Congressional representatives, local unhoused leaders, advocates, and community-based organizations stand firm against any efforts to abolish or defund the Interagency Council on Homelessness,” wrote the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign.

The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign cited Cal Matters, a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization that reported, “New data shows 186,000 people now live on the streets and in homeless shelters in California, proving the crisis continues to grow despite claims by the state that Sacramento and San Joaquin counties saw big changes.”

The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign also cited another non-profit organization called Sacramento Loaves and Fishes that provides food and other resources for the homeless, and claims that its programs have served more people this year compared to the last.

SPPC also questioned whether the current count numbers of unhoused are true. According to the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report from 2024, California continues to have the biggest homeless population, but it is slowly growing compared to the rest of the country, said SPPC Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign.

This is why the Sacramento Poor People’s campaign stated it demands a halt to the gutting of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, claiming it wants policies to have respect for human rights and end dehumanizing actions.

The campaign adds it wants to be able to ensure the dignity of the Housed and Unhoused and urge all communities to stand in solidarity to protect these families.

The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign ends the statement by highlighting the idea of justice and being able to work as a collective to build a future where everyone gets the same amount of opportunities and human dignity.

