Court Watch: San Francisco Judge Denies Release of Man with Urgent Medical Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco District Public Defender Bruce Calderon asked the court in a hearing this week in San Francisco County Superior Court at the Hall of Justice to release his client, citing urgent medical needs that are allegedly not being met in custody.

The man, who the PD said requires dialysis three times a day, has only received the treatment once since his detention.

Despite that notice by the public defender, Judge Brian Stretch denied the request, stating the court lacked medical documents.

The accused is currently on trial for charges including battery on emergency service personnel and public intoxication.

And, according to Calderon, the accused requires dialysis three times a day, but since entering the detention facility has only been provided dialysis once per day, explaining, “My client has experienced a diminished mental state, constant headaches, and low energy, preventing him from participating in daily activities.”

Family members of the accused were present in court and expressed willingness to take him in and help manage his care should he be released.

Added DPD Calderon, “He will be in a stable environment. His sister is here, ready to support him. His condition is deteriorating due to a lack of treatment. I’m asking the court to consider release.”

Judge Stretch acknowledged the concerns and issued two orders to the detention facility: one for a comprehensive medical review and another to detail any treatment the accused has received thus far. However, the judge ultimately denied the release request.

“The court does not have medical documentation to verify his condition or treatment needs.” – Judge Brian Stretch

“I am going to deny that request,” Judge Stretch said. “The court does not have medical documentation to verify his condition or treatment needs.”

The court scheduled a follow-up hearing pending medical evaluations, but for now, the accused remains in jail while his health reportedly continues to decline, said the DPD.

