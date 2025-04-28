Op-Ed: In the Scott Peterson Case, Justice Demands We Look Again

“This new evidence undermines the prosecution’s entire circumstantial case against Petitioner, and shows that the jury relied on false evidence, including false scientific evidence, to convict him.” – Los Angeles Innocence Project
It’s been more than two decades since Scott Peterson was convicted of the murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner. For many Americans, the case felt simple, even obvious: Peterson’s aloof demeanor, his affair with another woman, and the circumstantial evidence seemed to paint a damning picture. Media coverage at the time was relentless, shaping public perception before the trial even began.
But justice isn’t supposed to rest on gut feelings, media narratives, or the emotional optics of a defendant’s behavior. It must rest on the evidence—and evidence, as we are now seeing, can evolve.
The Los Angeles Innocence Project (LAIP) recently filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus with the California Court of Appeal, presenting a sweeping array of newly-discovered evidence that fundamentally challenges the integrity of Peterson’s conviction.
According to the press release issued by the LAIP: “This … Writ of Habeas Corpus presents new evidence that was not available at the time of trial, supports Petitioner’s claim of innocence, and shows he was wrongfully convicted. This new evidence undermines the prosecution’s entire circumstantial case against Petitioner, and shows that the jury relied on false evidence, including false scientific evidence, to convict him.”
The Innocence Project doesn’t take up cases lightly. They have more cases to take than they can handle. Competition is very fierce for a case to be taken up by the Innocence Project—and worthy cases that end in exoneration often are not taken.
They are also not a defense organization—they seek out cases where there are strong and actionable claims of innocence. They are an organization rooted in rigorous investigation, and they prioritize strong claims of actual innocence backed by new evidence.
They also understand—perhaps more than most—that wrongful convictions are not rare anomalies, but predictable outcomes in a system susceptible to bias, error, and human fallibility. When such an organization commits to revisiting a case, particularly one as high-profile and controversial as Scott Peterson’s, we ought to pay attention.
At the very least, we should not dismiss the effort out of hand.
Among the revelations contained in the LAIP’s petition is the claim that the entire circumstantial case against Peterson lacked the forensic, physical, or direct evidence typically expected in a murder prosecution. Despite executing eleven search warrants, installing GPS trackers, wiretapping phones, and conducting extensive forensic examinations, prosecutors found no forensic evidence linking Peterson to the alleged crime scene or to his wife’s death. And yet, the conviction was secured based largely on theories, demeanor interpretations, and problematic scientific testimony.
In particular, the LAIP’s filing highlights serious concerns about forensic testimony relating to the time and manner of Laci Peterson’s and Conner’s deaths. At trial, the prosecution relied heavily on a fetal growth estimate to argue that Laci died on December 23, 2002—conveniently matching the narrative that Peterson killed her the night before she was reported missing.
But according to new research cited by the LAIP, contemporary methods of fetal development analysis refute that timeline. An analysis conducted by the Vice Chair of the Radiology Department at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, based on more recent scientific methods, concluded that Conner’s death likely occurred days later—between December 28, 2002, and January 5, 2003—a time frame when Scott Peterson had an alibi.
Even more striking, the prosecution’s own fetal development expert, interviewed in 2024 by LAIP investigators, admitted that had he based his opinion on more recent research published by the National Institute for Childhood Health and Development, he would have placed the date of death around January 2, 2003—further undermining the prosecution’s original theory.
The forensic science problems don’t end there. The LAIP petition also challenges the hydrological modeling used at trial to suggest that Laci’s body must have been dumped where Peterson had gone fishing. Updated hydrodynamic analysis, based on actual historical tide and current data, now suggests that the bodies could not have drifted from Peterson’s fishing location to where they were found. Instead, they were most likely placed into the San Francisco Bay at a completely different location accessible by foot or car, further eroding the prosecution’s narrative.
None of this is to claim that Peterson is definitively innocent. But it is to say that there are legitimate, material questions about the fairness of his conviction—questions that deserve serious evaluation rather than reflexive dismissal.
As Mark Godsey, Director of the Ohio Innocence Project, wrote in his own extensive review of the case several years ago before much of this evidence surfaced, many wrongful convictions hinge not on solid evidence but on unreliable “demeanor evidence.”
Peterson’s perceived aloofness, his public persona during the investigation, and his behavior during trial heavily influenced the jury. Godsey warns, however, that “despite what our intuition tells us, demeanor evidence just doesn’t mean that much and can’t be taken to the bank.”
Numerous wrongful conviction cases have proven that juries, police, and the public are poor judges of truthfulness based on outward behavior.
Godsey also scrutinized the so-called scientific evidence presented at Peterson’s trial, finding serious flaws.
He argued that in Peterson’s case, the experts were too closely aligned with the prosecution’s narrative, essentially working backward from the conclusion they were supposed to reach.
“There were three types of ‘scientific’ evidence presented by experts at Scott’s trial,” Godsey writes, “and all of it was problematic.”
What’s perhaps most disturbing is the LAIP’s uncovering of alleged evidence suppression by the Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County prosecutors. According to the petition, key exculpatory materials—including videotaped interviews with burglary suspects who may have been involved in events tied to Laci’s disappearance—were destroyed just two weeks after Peterson’s arraignment.
Also allegedly destroyed was a safe stolen during a burglary across the street from the Peterson home, and possibly linked to the timeline of Laci’s disappearance.
The suppression and destruction of evidence raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation and prosecution. If exculpatory evidence was destroyed, intentionally or negligently, that alone undermines the fundamental fairness of the trial.
As the LAIP petition concludes: “Every aspect of the prosecution’s theory as to how the crimes in this case were committed has now been shown to be false. In some cases, no one individual error is prejudicial enough to warrant relief, but when there are a number of constitutional or statutory violations, the court will conclude that the errors, cumulatively, undermine confidence in the conviction and warrant relief. That is certainly the case here.”
The Los Angeles Innocence Project’s Board President, John Sonego, put it bluntly: “We decided that this case deserved a second look, because of issues related to ‘confirmation bias’ and potential Brady violations committed by the Modesto Police and Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office that we believe led to Peterson’s wrongful conviction. Any injustice must be made right.”
At this point, no one is suggesting that Scott Peterson be immediately released without judicial review. But we should insist that the courts fully and fairly evaluate this new evidence. Our system of justice demands as much—not just for Scott Peterson, but for all of us. If a conviction rests on false or incomplete evidence, on outdated science, or on suppressed exculpatory materials, then it is not a conviction worthy of trust.
The Peterson case was—and still is—emotionally charged. But emotion should never override evidence. If we claim to believe in justice, we must be willing to confront uncomfortable truths, even when they challenge the certainty we thought we had. Justice doesn’t fear scrutiny. It demands it.
In the end, the question isn’t whether you believe Scott Peterson is guilty or innocent.
The real question is: What harm is there in a second look?
22 comments
In general, here’s a tip:
Don’t dump your spouse’s body in the same spot that you yourself “prove” that you visited (under highly unusual circumstances), soon after she disappeared.
Either that, or go “fishing” where the water is deeper – like the ocean.
It would be interesting to know what the “defense” had to say about this situation.
How does the Innocence Project’s filing address this issue?
From article: “Instead, they were most likely placed into the San Francisco Bay at a completely different location accessible by foot or car, further eroding the prosecution’s narrative.”
Let me update my comment, then:
“Don’t dump your spouse’s body anywhere near the spot you go “fishing on Christmas eve”, some 100 miles or more from your house.”
Use a different body of water (or an entirely different locale), next time.
Again, I’d suggest the ocean – but you’re gonna need a “bigger boat” to do so (to paraphrase Roy Scheider in Jaws.)
Did he mention what type of fish he caught? Or was the entire trip a “bust” so to speak – in more than one way?
So here’s a question Ron – if that’s your admonition, why would Peterson do it and dump the body close enough where they could create the perception of a connection? And what would stop someone who isn’t Peterson but is trying to make it look like Peterson from attempting to frame him for the crime? (I’m not saying that’s what happened, but the evidence there isn’t nearly as clear cut as you make it sound). BTW, once someone is convicted of a crime, they are no longer innocent because they have already been proven guilty and therefore the burden of overturning a decision is that they must prove themselves innocent or that the conviction process is so flawed as to render it constitutionally invalid. Needless to say, the burden to prove either of those things is overwhelming.
Framing him would be the only remotely-reasonable explanation, but no one has a motive to do so.
They would also need to know that he went fishing there, BEFORE dumping the body.
As to “why” he’d admit to being in the same locale, why would anyone kill their spouse? Why would they CONTINUE to lie to their girlfriend even after it became a news story, as I recall?
My guess is that he thought the body was sufficiently weighted-down, and that the police would never look there.
Pretty sure I remember the police essentially “announcing” that they’d be looking there, and “voila” – then found the headless body under water.
“Beyond a reasonable doubt” is the phrase I’m thinking of.
The brief by Cliff Gardner (one of the most respected appellate attorneys in the nation btw) lays out a potential motive. We’ll see what comes of this – probably little will, but you never know.
He bought a boat a few weeks before he killed her in order to dump her body. Amazingly, no one in his family even knew he even owned a boat. On the boat they found plyers with Laci’s hair in it. He had made several cement anchors but investigators only found one left at his house. Do you think maybe because he used the others to weigh her down when he threw her over the boat? This is just the tip of the evidence against him. I can go on forever…
It takes a tremendous amount of evidence to overturn cases.
Ron, let them have their fun.
The more sensible people out there know that Scott killed his wife and his unborn son.
If that’s the case there should be no harm in reviewing it with the new evidence, should there?
Who pays for the cost for the system to examine it (if it reaches that level), again? Wasting court time, etc.?
As to the “motive” for attorneys to pursue this, it would certainly “enhance” their reputation if they somehow got Scott Peterson freed.
Freeing Scott would be a travesty of justice.
But maybe if he was free he could find the real killer just like OJ promised.
No it wouldn’t. Because in order to free him the burden is so high, it would be legit. If what you believe is accurate, he wouldn’t ever be freed.
I would not automatically conclude that it would be “legit”.
And perhaps even the willingness to take this on in the first place “enhances” the reputation of attorneys who attempt it.
The next time some millionaire/billionaire needs an attorney in a murder case (prior to, or after a conviction), I think I know whom they might seek out.
Especially since some of OJ’s attorneys have passed away, as I recall.
You’re comparing a trial to a post-conviction exoneration – the difference is tremendous in terms of evidentiary burden.
Again, I already know the name of a “respected appellate attorney” as a result of this article.
Much as I know the names of OJ’s attorneys, as well as the name (Benjamin) “Crump” and his (pre-trial?) news conferences on behalf families.
And?
Are you purposefully being obtuse?
Already mentioned the reason – it’s publicity.
Though so far, the media isn’t covering this particular attempt very much.
Personally, I think Benjamin Crump is a genius regarding this type of thing, on behalf of black families. (Of course, he’d probably attempt to get someone like me off a jury, if it actually went to one. You, on the other hand – would be eliminated from jury selection by the “other” side.)
I understand that point, I just don’t agree – at all.
“But maybe if he was free he could find the real killer just like OJ promised.”
DG, why do you like KO more than me? When I made this comment in the previous article, you deleted it. Is KO your favorite commenter? #sniff# :-|
I have always believed in Scott’s innocence and felt that the police misguided the investigation and even covered up evidence towards the end of the trial. Their interest was closing the case once and for all. The media crucified him. It was and is big business. The judge was biased. I have read the court transcripts. His trial was anything but fair. I know that the judicial system is a system of people but it’s seriously flawed. There were circumstances that made him look guilty but that’s it. Circumstantial evidence plus lots of missing exculpatory evidence. The failure by the police to investigate the Tracy tip and the excuses they made up were inexcusable. That’s just one example. I could go on. I hope Scott gets justice. The same goes for Laci, Conner and their families.
I remember the day he was convicted. We were visiting my wife’s grandma who kept changing the channel to QVC. After the conviction Peter Jennings called him a murderer dropping the requisite innocent until proven guilty moniker, alleged. That was 20 years ago. I haven’t thought about him much since.