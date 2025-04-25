Pamela Price Unfiltered: What Second Chance Month Is Really About

April marks Second Chance Month, a national observance that shines a spotlight on the importance of giving formerly incarcerated people the opportunity to rebuild their lives. But for Pamela Price, second chances aren’t just symbolic—they’re structural. And in the latest episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, she’s joined by human rights advocate Jamilia Land to explore the urgent policies, programs, and political narratives shaping this movement in California and beyond.

In the episode, Price and Land break down what Second Chance Month is really about: ending outdated sentencing practices like felony murder, expanding access to resentencing, and building reentry systems rooted in healing—not punishment.

The episode also confronts how progressive prosecutors like Price are often targeted by right-wing media and political operatives.

