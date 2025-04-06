Sunday Commentary: Too Little, Too Late – Protests Against Trump Administration’s Policies Gain Momentum, But What’s Next?

Generated Image

Hundreds of thousands marched under the banner of defiance across the US.

On April 5, 2025, hundreds of thousands poured into the streets from Boston to San Francisco, from Idaho to Oakland. They marched under a banner of defiance: #HandsOff. They waved signs, chanted slogans, and filled city centers with righteous outrage. Social media buzzed with images of packed plazas and crowded capitol steps. It was a show of strength, solidarity, and democratic resistance.

But what will it actually accomplish?

We are well past the point of symbolic resistance. The brutal truth is this: The left has no real power. Protest without leverage is performance. It may soothe the soul and stir the heart, but it won’t stop what’s coming.

Donald Trump has reclaimed the presidency, dismantled key pillars of government, and is now dragging the global economy to the brink—with no real checks, no credible opposition, and no plan in place to stop him.

The Republican Party has almost entirely capitulated to Trump’s rule. Whatever dissent existed in 2016 or even in the aftermath of January 6 has evaporated. What remains is a hollowed-out shell of a party, more cult than coalition, more grievance than governance. With few exceptions, they parrot his lies, legitimize his excesses, and stand ready to rubber-stamp his next outrage—whether that’s gutting regulatory agencies, weaponizing the Justice Department, or imposing sweeping new tariffs under a laughably flawed economic formula.

The Democrats, meanwhile, are celebrating a string of minor election victories in local and state races—as if that matters in a democracy that may well cease to function. It’s political whistling past the graveyard.

They remain a party of simpering wusses, issuing strongly-worded statements while the machinery of authoritarianism accelerates all around them.

There is no war room. No united front. No willingness to fight fire with fire. And no coherent vision for reclaiming a government that has been captured and corrupted from within.

In a particularly surreal twist, Trump has now declared April 2 to be “Liberation Day,” marking the occasion by slapping tariffs on virtually every foreign country—and a few non-countries for good measure. A 10% blanket tariff. 60% on Mexican goods. 34% on Chinese products. The rationale? Economic self-reliance. National greatness. Retaliation against countries who “rip us off.” The effect? Chaos.

The markets instantly tanked. The S&P 500 dropped over 9% in less than a week. Recession forecasts shot up. The global economy staggered. Walmart and Caterpillar issued warnings. And Trump’s approval rating, already fragile, fell to 43%—its lowest since he returned to office.

This isn’t just bad policy. It’s economic sabotage masquerading as nationalism. And it’s being implemented with mathematical formulas so sloppy that even the far-right American Enterprise Institute —hardly a bastion of progressive critique—had to step in and call it what it is: nonsense.

Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” formula is based on a crude misunderstanding of trade theory. It assumes that if we import $100 million from a country and export $50 million to them, then they must be taxing our goods at a 50% rate—a fallacy exposed in a recent AEI analysis.

Worse still, the administration further botches the math by misapplying key economic elasticity values—confusing the response of retail prices with that of import prices—and inflating their estimates fourfold.

The result? A wildly inaccurate and economically incoherent tariff regime that punishes allies, alienates partners, and raises costs for American consumers and businesses.

The AEI’s own correction of the administration’s model shows that, had they used even remotely accurate assumptions, most of Trump’s headline tariffs would have been capped at 10 to 14 percent—not 50.

But even this more modest regime would be economically reckless. Tariffs are taxes, and these ones will fall hardest on American workers, not foreign governments.

The historical parallels are grim. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 exacerbated the Great Depression. Trump seems determined to repeat that mistake on a larger, more global scale. All in the name of a fantasy: that America can wall itself off from the world and reindustrialize through sheer force of will.

It won’t work. Supply chains don’t care about nostalgia. Economies aren’t won through belligerence. And American greatness isn’t found in trade wars or nationalist slogans—it’s built through cooperation, innovation, and shared prosperity.

But here’s the darker truth: Even if these policies fail, even if the economy buckles under the weight of Trump’s hubris, the institutional scaffolding that might once have constrained him has already been dismantled.

The courts are increasingly packed with ideologues.

Federal agencies have been gutted. Civil service protections are being eroded under the guise of “efficiency.” The press is under relentless attack. Congressional oversight is toothless. And a new generation of Trump-aligned officials is being installed at every level of government.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump’s Orwellian invention, has become a wrecking ball aimed at everything from environmental regulations to labor rights. And the judiciary—the last hope of institutional resistance—is beginning to bend. Case after case is being slow-walked, sidestepped, or dismissed. We are inching closer to one-man rule.

Which brings us back to the protests.

Yes, they were impressive. Yes, the photos from New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and beyond will inspire. But we cannot mistake visibility for power. We cannot confuse catharsis for strategy. We have danced this dance before: the Women’s March, the George Floyd uprisings, the immigrant rights protests. Each time, millions marched. And each time, the system remained intact—if not more fortified than before.

The only real obstacle left to Trump’s agenda is the federal judiciary. And even that firewall is cracking. What happens when it falls? When executive orders override congressional will? When enforcement agencies become tools of political retribution? When dissent itself becomes criminalized?

We are not theorizing anymore. We are watching it unfold in real time.

And yet, the Democratic Party clings to civility politics, to decorum, to procedural norms in a post-norm world. They issue sternly worded tweets while Trump dismantles the postwar order. They fundraise off fear while offering no vision. They call for “unity” in a country increasingly divided by design.

It’s too little. It may already be too late.

The economy will be the next to fall. Already, inflation is climbing again. International investment is pulling back. And working-class Americans—the ones Trump claims to champion—will bear the brunt.

Rising prices. Job losses. Stagnant wages. And when the downturn hits, who will be blamed? Not the architects of the disaster, but the usual scapegoats: immigrants, minorities, coastal elites, “globalists.”

And the cycle will continue—unless we break it.

Breaking it requires more than protest. It requires power. Strategic, coordinated, sustained power. Legal, political, cultural, economic. It means building parallel institutions, investing in grassroots infrastructure, reclaiming the courts, and articulating a real alternative—not just opposition. It means ending our obsession with symbolic victories and refocusing on the structural.

It also means telling the truth, even when it hurts: Trump is not a fluke. He is a symptom of a deeper rot—of inequality, racial grievance, economic dislocation, and democratic decay. And unless we address those root causes, we will keep marching in circles while the walls close in.

