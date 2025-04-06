Sunday Commentary: Declining Enrollment Threatens Future of Public Education in Davis

Generated Image

Declining enrollment in public schools is a fiscal catastrophe for districts like DJUSD.

At first glance, declining enrollment might not seem like a crisis. Fewer students might conjure images of smaller class sizes, less crowding, and more individualized instruction. But the reality is far more sobering—and for districts like DJUSD, it represents not just a logistical challenge but a slow-moving fiscal catastrophe that threatens the future of public education in Davis.

The basic economics are straightforward: for each student lost, the district loses approximately $10,000 in average daily attendance (ADA) funding (to give this a nice clean, round number).

So if DJUSD loses 100 students in a single year—as current projections predict it will continue to do annually over the next decade—that’s $1 million gone. But the district can’t simply cut $1 million in costs to match the loss. Why? Because school budgets aren’t as flexible as you might think.

According to Bruce Colby, DJUSD’s longtime budget expert, now retired once again, the district can save only about 60 cents on the dollar for every student lost. That means with every 100-student decline, the district is still short roughly $400,000—and that shortfall compounds year after year. The district is always chasing the savings, but never quite catching up.

One of the biggest misconceptions about declining enrollment is that districts can just “right-size” —close a school here, combine a classroom there, and everything balances out. There are two problems with this—one is that even if you could right-size to a given level, the next year you have to do it again—and that means continued cuts.

But it’s actually more tricky than that.

“Without new housing, the district will continue to lose students — 100 per year, every year — and face the real possibility of closing two or three schools by the end of the decade.”

The reality, however, is that student losses are dispersed unevenly across campuses, grade levels, and programs. A few students disappear here and there, not in neatly packaged cohorts. You can’t close half a classroom.

Consider this example: DJUSD has eight elementary schools, each with three first-grade classes. If you lose just two students per class—a realistic scenario given enrollment trends—that’s 48 fewer first graders across the district. In theory, that’s enough to eliminate one or two teaching positions. But in practice, it would require reshuffling dozens of families, potentially forcing them to switch schools mid-year, separating siblings, or pulling students out of magnet programs. And all of that upheaval might save you just one teacher’s salary.

Even larger-scale solutions are elusive. Closing a school sounds like a simple fix, but, according to district data, even shuttering an entire elementary campus saves only about $500,000—and you’d need to be looking at at least 200 to 350 students to make that kind of closure even begin to make logistical sense. Losing 1000 students might mean cutting a school, but not more than one school.

Again, you’re left chasing the loss. You’re shedding students, cutting classes, losing programs, and ending up in a worse financial position than you started.

The real problem is structural. School districts benefit from economies of scale—the more students you have, the more efficiently you can spread fixed costs like administration, transportation, maintenance, and utilities. But when enrollment drops, you don’t lose costs at the same rate. You still need a principal, a school nurse, a janitor, heating, electricity, and safety staff—whether you have 500 students or 450.

Each student lost costs the district approximately $10,000 in average daily attendance funding.

So what happens when you lose students? You end up cutting the very things that make schools attractive in the first place: arts programs, athletics, electives, counseling, enrichment. And once those go, more families leave—and the spiral continues.

As Colby and Superintendent Matt Best have pointed out, even in best-case scenarios—such as closing an entire school—the math still doesn’t work out. Closing a school with 500 students would eliminate $4.5 million in ADA revenue. You might save $1.3 million in teacher compensation and another $500,000 in operational costs. But that still leaves you short by more than $2.5 million.

Which brings us to the other half of the equation: housing.

Last week, Superintendent Best and Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton delivered a sobering presentation to the Davis City Council. Without new housing, the district will continue to lose students—100 per year, every year—and face the real possibility of closing two or three schools by the end of the decade.

This isn’t a speculative threat. Davis has seen a steep drop in birth rates, from 632 in 2003 to just 346 in 2023. Kindergarten enrollment this year came in 100 students short of expectations. Families aren’t moving in—largely because they can’t afford to. And while DJUSD has managed to backfill some of the enrollment loss with non-resident students (mostly children of UC Davis employees), that workaround is nearing its limit.

In contrast, neighboring districts like Woodland and West Sacramento are holding steady, thanks to housing developments that attract young families. The same could happen in Davis—if projects like Village Farms and Willow Grove are approved.

Together, those two developments could add around 1,000 new students over the next 15 years, enough to stabilize DJUSD’s enrollment and revenue. Without them, the district faces not just school closures, but broader restructuring: boundary shifts, program consolidation, and the possible loss of core educational offerings.

School districts cannot simply cut costs to match the loss in enrollment.

We’ve seen this story play out before. When Valley Oak Elementary was closed, it caused years of upheaval and left lasting scars. When Emerson Jr. High faced possible closure, the community responded not by slashing—but by approving Measure W to keep the school open. The community understood, then as now, that cutting our way out of this problem isn’t a real solution.

We can’t cut our way to stability. We can’t shuffle kids around like numbers on a spreadsheet. And we can’t keep pretending that housing policy and school funding are separate issues.

Declining enrollment is not just a school district problem. It’s a citywide challenge that affects everyone—whether you have children in the schools or not. Strong public schools are the backbone of community identity, local property values, and long-term economic health. If we allow our schools to erode, we erode the very fabric of Davis.

We face a real choice in the years ahead. We can approve housing that invites families into our city, stabilizes enrollment, and protects the quality of our public education. Or we can continue down the path of slow decline, budget shortfalls, and painful closures.

It’s time to stop kicking the can down the road. The storm is here. And if we want to preserve the soul of our schools—and the programs that define them—we must act now.

