California Passes Law to Fight Retail Theft, Tech Lobby Opposes Measure

SACRAMENTO, CA – Prosecutors Alliance Action (PAA) director Cristine Soto DeBerry last week criticized the tech lobby’s attempt to block SB 1144—a “common sense” law to prevent retail theft sponsored by the PAA.

The law has been set to go into effect on July 1.

Director DeBerry insisted, in a statement, the law is meant to protect consumers, noting “if mom and pop shops across California can put safeguards in place to prevent retail theft, then the world’s largest online retailers can certainly implement basic measures to stop the resale of stolen goods.”

Director DeBerry countered the tech lobby’s claims, reiterating that “SB 1144 is not an ‘unreasonable burden’…It’s a targeted, commonsense law that will provide law enforcement the information they need to identify and hold accountable those who steal from businesses in our communities and exploit online marketplaces to profit from their crimes.”

Director DeBerry said this law is a result of corporations’ shortcomings, stressing how “if these corporations had acted responsibly and ensured their platforms weren’t burgeoning marketplaces for stolen goods, the legislature wouldn’t have needed to step in.

But, DeBerry added, their failure left lawmakers no choice,” and that the legislation passed with “overwhelming” bipartisan support.

