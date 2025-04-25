Climate Activists Urge Removal of Elon Musk for Climate and Labor Justice at Tesla Protest

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Climate activists held a sit-in at San Francisco’s Tesla dealership this week, protesting against Elon Musk and his companies’ “greenwashing empire,” according to a Tesla Takedown statement.

The demonstration started Wednesday morning, with the goal of disrupting business as usual, the statement stated.

According to Tesla Takedown, activists demand Tesla remove Musk as CEO and the company truly work in the interest of climate and labor justice.

This comes as the public continues to scrutinize Musk and his activities not only as Tesla’s CEO, but as the unelected head of DOGE, or the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which has recently been responsible for the gutting of important government offices, environmental protections, and defunding social programs like healthcare, according to the statement.

Tesla Takedown holds that Musk’s weaponization of his wealth comes at the cost of democracy.

“We don’t need more billionaires profiting off of car culture. We need bold, systemic change.” – Nicky Gott for Tesla Takedown

“Since Musk is motivated by money and power, we are taking action to help damage Tesla’s reputation and Musk’s copious wallet,” charged Nicky Gott for Tesla Takedown. “But this protest isn’t just about Tesla, it’s about the lie that we can buy our way out of the climate crisis. We don’t need more billionaires profiting off of car culture. We need bold, systemic change.”

Since the ramping up of anti-Tesla and anti-Musk demonstrations nationwide, Tesla takedown maintains Musk’s weaponization of his wealth comes at the cost of democracy, noting Tesla sales have dropped exponentially, accompanied by a sharp decrease in stock prices.

Tesla Takedown looked at Tesla’s 2025 Q1 earnings report and found that the company’s net income fell 71 percent since last quarter, and nine percent since last year. Activists said they want to maintain this public pressure on the company.

Tesla Takedown writes that, while Musk was once a self-proclaimed “environmental champion,” he has since “abandoned” any measures meant to benefit the environment or social justice efforts.

“(Musk) has supported President Trump’s disastrous actions and executive orders with appalling enthusiasm, putting both his money and his X soapbox in the service of climate denial,” according to Tesla Takedown.

