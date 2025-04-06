THE THEORY OF REFORMATIVITY: The Man That Gave Us The Theory Of Relativity Inspires A Creative Take On Reform, What It Actually Is, What It Can Become (Part Two)

“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” -Albert Einstein

Life is a mystery…THE Mystery. Meant to be lived, not a problem to be solved. Yet, as incarcerated people, a Justice System, and a society, we have fearfully imprisoned ourselves with our own problems, given how we have perceived ourselves and others as a part of the world. As revealed in Part One, “RE-FORM” is simply the Problem AND Solution; HOW WE DO IT determines the QUALITY of this mysterious life we are living.

Einstein was an enigma…The Eccentric Genius of his time who believed that imagination was more important than knowledge; whose Theory of Relativity transcended his personal problems, quirks, and less-than-ideal life circumstances to creatively reform how we see the physical world. He also inspired the imaginative revelation regarding the nature of the reforming process that I call, The Theory of Reformativity, in the hope that how we mentally see ourselves as parts of the world is reformed for the best. Although my theory is a reformation of Einstein’s reforming theory, BOTH are fundamentally unique reformations of the same Creative Thought/Conscious Light shining through EVERY idea/person correctly perceived.

To the reader, I must be a bit of a riddle…WHO is this guy, condemned to die, showing us how we all can fly? HOW could one so criminally ill reveal the healing in all instilled? Simply put, for all intents and purposes (or, for all judgements on surfaces, rather), what you see is what you get. The reformed proof is in the reforming pudding, regardless of LWOP appearances. Even beyond the appearance of these very words…

A Reforming Riddle, wrapped in an Einstein Enigma, inside Life’s Mystery…yet, it is SIMPLICITY that bind all three to a singular Great Truth. Courtesy of Creative Thought’s Conscious Light uniquely shining as, The Theory of Reformativity, this “Great Truth” is not just transformative, but something creatively more…

Where to “transform” means, “to change (something) completely and usually in a good way”, according to Webster’s Dictionary, we now enter the creative realm of what it means to TRANSREFORM, whereby ” something” changed completely is our understanding of reform…in the best possible way.

“A Great Truth, sometimes, appears so simple that it fails to make an impression and therefore takes a long time to be realized.” -Spanish Proverb

“Sometimes” being the operative word in the above quote, I’m confident that, with the impression made by a transreformational Einstein experience, the simplicity of, The Theory of Reformativity, and the experience of its transreforming potential will not take long for us to realize.

In 1950, Einstein wrote a letter to Robert S. Marcus, the Director of the World Jewish Congress at the time. Finding out that the man had lost his son to polio prompted Einstein to compassionately reach out to him in such a healing way that I instantly saw how just a portion of this letter could touch the hearts of everyone on the planet open to it. I first found it intriguing to think of the imagination-driven, cerebral Einstein responding to Dir. Marcus’ unimaginatively heartbreaking situation. But intrigue quickly turned to fascination as a simple four sentence section of this letter proved to be the Four Chambers of the Heart of Transreformation; each line containing the soul of, The Theory of Reformativity:

“A human being is part of a whole called by us the ‘universe’, a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings, as something separate from the rest–a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. The delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few nearest us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circles of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.” –Albert Einstein

Do you think Einstein was merely talking to a grieving father feeling alone who lost his son here; a single person he cared about? Or is it possible that he was also speaking to an entire grieving WORLD of people he cared about who are feeling alone and dealing with loss in one way or another? Now I’m no Einstein expert, but I know the Shine of Creative Thought when I see It… when I FEEL It.

TRANSREFORMATION occurs when a reformation of Creative Thought/Conscious Light is ITSELF reformed, while keeping and/or strengthening the integrity of Creative Thought/Conscious Light inherent. For example, The Theory of Reformativity is a transreformation of The Theory of Relativity, depicting the root of all reform. Though uniquely different, one inspired by the other, both have the same unifying and universal SPIRIT of Creative Thought/Conscious Light. As we will see in depth, Einstein’s uniquely reformed response –in conscious light of Dir. Marcus’ grief-stricken situation–reveals the core illness and single cure for our delusional reformation of Creative Thought, and how TRANSREFORMATION ITSELF is the only real fruit of reform.

Line one of Einstein’s quote brings to the surface the undeniable truth regarding our actual state as a world of individuals part of a collective; a statement that is a uniquely pure reformation of The Formless Form of Creative Thought and the Conscious Light of reformed understanding. It is health, wealth, sanity, peace, harmony, intelligence, empathy, UNITY implied. Nora L. Brooks echoed this sentiment when she said, “Since unity is the basic principle of Universal Expression, let us base our living, our thinking and doing upon this law.” Looking at the Earth from outer space, what dividing lines would we see separating us into countries, nations, states, religions, economic classes, ethnic groups, sexual orientations, or lone individuals?

Yet, born into this world, our ignorance of the above fundamental truth gets the best of us all in some way, shape or norm, as our delusion belief in separation from Creative Thought and each other is the barren soil from which the idea of Who We Are and What We Are A Part Of, first sprouts. So what are the results of our initial reformations of ourselves and the world we are a part of, void of this understanding?

Line two of his quote coins the perfect term, precisely encapsulating the nature of our mentally ill, heart diseased, insane, fearful experiences of ourselves, each other, and the world we naïvely create around us: OPTICAL DELUSIONS OF CONSCIOUSNESS. “The mind, then, is not separated off from God’s essentially, but is united unto it, as light to sun”, was what the sage Hermes expressed in his understanding, yet as we don’t understand, line three of Einstein’s quote reveals the constricted, dimming reformed effects of wrongly perceiving ourselves as separate light sources, seemingly removed from Creative Thought’s Universal Wholeness: our delusions, being our PRISONS!

This is how I was incarcerated LONG BEFORE I received an LWOP sentence; why the Justice System has ALWAYS been inherently unjust; why a vast majority of people in society are unknowingly living in one prison or another.

In fact, with respect to Creative Thought/Conscious Light, we can most accurately say that the delusional criminal, prison, and justice reforms we have been repetitiously making and experiencing have actually been criminal, prison and justice DEFORMS…since the inception of incarceration. History, at every point where some delusionally perceived “subgroup” of the Whole is legally harassed, abused, targeted, excluded, and/or condemned, reveals nothing less.

Yet our future is bright, because in every problem lies a solution; in every mistake, a MIRACLE, as the fourth and final line of Einstein’s quote reflects. Einstein’s precision of language is most telling here: he didn’t say, “Our task SHOULD be…”, or ” Our task MIGHT be…”, not even that, “Our task CAN be…”, but that, ” Our task MUST be to free OURSELVES from this prison”! This plainly implies a NECESSARY REQUIREMENT; an unavoidable obligation NO ONE born into this world is exempt from undertaking: the release from the incarcerating optical delusions of consciousness WE PUT OURSELVES IN via our unconscious deforming efforts.

In other words, no one can free us from our self-imposed prisons. Only as Parts of Creative Thought –uniquely containing Its Conscious Light within –can we dispense with the Dungeons of Deformity we create around ourselves within the FREEDOM of our global connection.

But Einstein didn’t tell us this without telling us HOW: “…by widening our circles of compassion to embrace all living creatures and nature in its beauty” , he’s telling us that the, “…restricting personal desires and…affections for a few nearest us”, being the reformations of Separation’s false belief, must not just be reformed again, but TRANSREFORMED; not again from the delusional, conditioned mind that cages and dimly DEFORMS Creative Thought/Conscious Light, but from a heart of compassion AWARE of the Creative Thought/Conscious Light WITHIN that FORMS –and so connects –everyone and everything!

It was the Dali Lama that said, “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” The more we engage in compassion as a daily practice, the more our circles of compassion widen as a natural, transreformimg by-product. Whether one is an incarcerated person, a prison/justice official, or just a run-of-the-mill member of society, the Seed of Transreforming Potential can be seen IN EVERYONE, if we can but first see it in ourselves.

In response to female Korean actor Kim Sae-ron’s suicide, Na Jong-ho, a psychiatry professor at Yale said in a February 19th, 2025, BBC news article, “Our society abandons those who stumble and moves on as if nothing happened…a society that buries people without giving them a second chance is not a healthy one.” After Kim Sae-ron was essentially exiled from the entertainment industry due to a mistake apparently deemed socially unforgivable –given her innate connection to the rest of us –can we not say that her death by suicide was equally death by Cancel Culture?

By now, we can clearly see why society is delusional and dis-eased in many ways, and how it can only be healed. I too experienced a form of societal burial without being given a second chance for a conviction of a crime deemed socially unforgivable, but I was fortunate enough to spend my time in incarcerated exile figuring out why I never understood how to give myself an actual FIRST CHANCE, removed from outside judgements and criticisms…my entire young life. Once I did, I embraced my death as LWOP sentenced, but a transreformed perception of death that leads to new, true LIFE. Never again have I, or WILL I, accept the “death” projected onto to me by way of the deformed opinions, criticisms, or judgements of others who delusionally perceive themselves separate from me because of our differences.

Transreformation is the widening of our circles of compassion as Einstein suggests, even –if not ESPECIALLY –including those who attempt to bury us alive beneath THEIR optical delusions. As we ALL can, I chose to see myself as a Seed of Transreforming Potential over a decade and a half ago, sown in the Soil of Our Societal Situation, The Theory of Reformativity becoming the TAPROOT. Nourished by the Waters of Wisdom (including Einstein’s here) and the Light of Consciousness That Is Creative Thought, I –now ENLIGHTENING –am becoming a Redwood of Reform; one that “impossibly” produces healing Fruits of Transreformation.

Just as a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, society is only as healthy as its weakest reformer, and I was once amongst the weakest. But if I can be inspired and freely inspire Transreformation, imagine what YOU can do transreformatively, who YOU can inspire. Imagine how we can transreform TOGETHER as our circles of compassion enlarge enough to merge and become a single sphere…THE Sphere that is our entire planet Earth!

Though the full context of Einstein’s letter was no doubt crafted to help a grieving father, the Creative Thought Shining through just a mere part of it –TRANSREFORMED –hopefully helps our entire grieving world. This is Transreformation’s POWER. And as Parts of the Whole [world], this is ever our potential.

I’ll leave you with a fun, bonus transreformation of another mind-elevating Einstein concept, one that mathematically mirrors our transreformational potential, rooted in, The Theory of Reformativity. It’s a reformation of his famous equation, E=MC2, where “Energy” (E) equals “Mass” (M) times the “Speed of Light squared” (C2).

First, Webster’s Dictionary defines “enlightenment” as, “the state of having knowledge or understanding: the state of giving knowledge or understanding”, which is Creative Thought/Conscious Light implied, THROUGH our awareness. Next, the book that changed my life, A Course in Miracles, defines ” miracle” simply as, “an expression of love”, which is what we ALL are, as conscious Parts of the Whole. Lastly, we’ve witnessed together how “Creative Thought” and “Conscious Light” are powerfully one and the same; reformations of one another that form EVERYTHING.

Our “mass”, transreformed, is a MIRACLE. Multiplied by THE SPEED OF CREATIVE THOUGHT (“the Speed of Light’s” transreformation) squared by becoming self-aware through US (CONSCIOUS LIGHT) equals ENLIGHTENMENT, our transreforming “energy”.

Transreformed, search for as many healing implications as you can imagine, as Einstein’s Energy Equation becomes an Equation of Enlightenment, as “Enlightenment” (E) IS THE PRODUCT OF US the “Miracle” (M) and the “Speed of Creative Thought/Conscious Light squared” (C2).

E=MC2

After all we’ve experienced, we can be confident in this equation’s transreformed clarity. Aware of all we can possibly experience tomorrow, we can be confident in this only being our beginning…

“Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be kept by understanding.”

–Albert Einstein

Categories:

Tags: