Court Watch: Judge Permits Treatment for Veteran Facing Drug Charges, Rejecting Jail Request

WOODLAND, CA – The prosecution opposed, here last week in Yolo County Superior Court, treatment for the accused, and pushed for jail time despite the accused being a veteran and honorably discharged from the military after suffering an injury.

The accused was facing charges of possession of and transporting/selling narcotic controlled substances.

Deputy Public Defender CheyanneMartin requested a residential treatment for the accused as opposed to serving time in jail by acknowledging the accused “has a criminal history…but majority are related to drug related crimes” and engaging in a residential treatment would allow the accused to get better.

DPD Martin added there is a “residential treatment program available through veteran affairs.”

DPD Martin claimed, “either (the accused) get credit for serving time in program…(or) credit for 96 days (already) served in jail” and requesting the rest of the sentence be modified to mandatory supervision.

DPD Martin emphasized “often there isn’t a plan set in place” but there is one now with the bed being available at the Veterans Affairs Treatment Center.

The prosecution objected to the public defender’s request, and argued, “looking at the (accused’s) probation history,” he was given opportunities to engage in programs but those didn’t work out and the accused was even put on probation for one of the cases in 2021.

The DDA said the accused “had extensive opportunities for drug treatments but they didn’t work out,” and arguing a jail sentence, claimed the accused, “still has the opportunity to engage in a program after he serves jail time.”

DPD Martin, in her response, said, “there is a support system available (for the accused) right now,” adding the public defender’s office could provide the accused with the support system he needs and “he should take advantage of the program available now.”

Judge Catherine Hohenwarter agreed with the defense and stated the court would allow the accused to get the treatment for 90 days, ruling, the court “will allow the time in the program to be used as credit.”

