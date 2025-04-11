Civil Rights Groups Unite to Defend against Trump Administration’s Attacks

PC Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights has said it “joined with 133 other civil rights organizations representing millions of people to release an open letter entitled ‘Our Rights Are at Stake. We Will Not Be Silenced.’”

The Leadership Conference noted the open letter stated, “The Trump administration is intentionally attacking any business; law firm; college, university, or school; and organization or government watchdog that disagrees with its policies or challenges its abuses and corruption.

“The civil rights community is unified and fighting back as we watch this administration threaten law firms that provide free legal assistance to groups like ours, journalists who share facts and ask questions, colleges and universities that teach and protect debate, and businesses that want to ensure they are diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

Maya Wiley, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, charged, “Americans know that the government can’t tell us what we can say or think,” adding, “The civil rights community is unified and fighting back against this administration.”

The Leadership Conference insisted civil rights organizations who signed the open letter will “not bend at the knee” and, instead, “go to court, demand the government be accountable, and speak out about facts and freedoms.”

The Leadership Conference concluded that “the letter invites people to take a pledge to defend our rights and freedoms by taking specific actions, including speaking up, attending protests, contacting elected officials, supporting civil rights organizations, and sharing information about these threats.”

