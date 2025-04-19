Op-Ed: ‘Home-Growns Are Next’ Should Send a Chill Down Every American’s Spine

President Trump threatens to imprison U.S. citizens in foreign detention facilities.

It happened off-camera, but not in secret. Just before members of the press were ushered from the room, President Trump turned to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and said the quiet part out loud: “Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It’s not big enough.”

Those five words—“home-growns are next”—should send a chill down the spine of every person in this country.

Make no mistake: this wasn’t a slip, a misstatement, or a joke. It was a statement of intent. The President of the United States, a man convicted of multiple felonies and now openly campaigning on a platform of vengeance and retribution, explicitly stated that his administration intends to imprison U.S. citizens—home-growns—in foreign detention facilities.

“Home-growns are next.” – President Trump

And we already know what kind of facilities he means.

In recent months, the Trump administration has forcibly deported immigrants—including those with legal status—to prisons in El Salvador. These are not facilities that meet any standard of due process, humane conditions, or independent oversight. They are black-box institutions of terror and brutality, where even a Supreme Court ruling has no effect. Take Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a U.S. resident sent to El Salvador. The Supreme Court unanimously ordered his return. The administration refused. He remains imprisoned today.

These are not hypotheticals. These are the dry runs.

Now the president wants to expand the program—to include you.

When Trump says “home-growns,” he means U.S. citizens. People born and raised in this country. People with full constitutional rights. And when he tells another head of state to build “five more places,” he is asking for infrastructure to hold American citizens offshore, beyond the reach of our courts, our Constitution, our laws, and our journalists.

This is not a policy proposal. It’s a threat.

And the justification? “Violent people,” Trump said.

But let’s pause here. In the American criminal legal system, the term “violent” is vague, malleable, and deeply political. It has been expanded to include drug offenses, property damage, resisting arrest, and even, in some states, minor altercations. It doesn’t require harm, intent, or even a victim. If law enforcement wants to call someone violent, they will—and the courts will rarely stand in their way.

Those five words—“home-growns are next”—should send a chill down the spine of every person in this country.

The danger is not just that Trump is calling for unconstitutional detention of U.S. citizens abroad. The danger is that he’s creating the pretext to do so by manipulating the label of “violent.” And in a system already overflowing with prosecutorial discretion, the potential for abuse is staggering.

This isn’t just about law and order. This is about power.

For months now, Trump has spoken openly about jailing his enemies, rounding up undocumented immigrants, and deploying the military domestically. Now, with three chilling words—“home-growns are next”—he has made it clear that the target has expanded.

He’s not just coming for migrants. He’s coming for Americans.

And yes, this is a turning point. Even the Prison Policy Initiative, one of the nation’s leading research organizations on mass incarceration, said they were “at a loss for what to say.” Their mission has always been grounded in data, analysis, and research. But how do you quantify the unthinkable? How do you map the moment when authoritarian rhetoric becomes authoritarian policy?

The truth is, we don’t know exactly what comes next. Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly “exploring the legality” of detaining U.S. citizens in foreign prisons. Every credible legal scholar agrees: it would be unconstitutional. But this administration has made clear that it does not view the Constitution as a constraint. It views it as an obstacle—or worse, an inconvenience.

And if legal justifications don’t exist, they’ll invent them. They’ve done it before. They’ll do it again.

We must not normalize this moment. We must not let these words be buried under the avalanche of political news or dismissed as empty rhetoric. Because we’ve seen what happens when we look away. From internment camps to COINTELPRO, from Guantánamo to ICE raids, the United States has a long history of violating the rights of the vulnerable when fear and power intersect.

He’s not just coming for migrants. He’s coming for Americans.

The warning signs are flashing red. This isn’t about partisanship. This is about authoritarianism. This is about the future of civil liberties in America. If we allow a president to imprison his own citizens without trial, on foreign soil, under the banner of “public safety,” there will be no limiting principle. No one will be safe.

This is not just about prisons. It’s about the soul of our democracy.

So what do we do?

We resist. We organize. We speak up. We support the journalists, attorneys, and human rights defenders already on the front lines. We demand that our representatives take this threat seriously—because the infrastructure of American authoritarianism is being assembled right now, in real time, before our eyes.

We don’t know what comes next. But we know what must not come next.

Because home-growns are not expendable.

They are not enemies.

They are us.

And we must fight for them—before it’s too late.

