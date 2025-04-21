U.S. Citizen Gets Threatening Email From DHS, Told to Leave the Country

CROMWELL, CT – Lisa Anderson, a U.S. born physician from Cromwell, Connecticut, told NBC News this past week that she received an email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demanding she leave the country immediately.

The letter stated bluntly, “It’s time for you to leave the United States,” according to Anderson, who was born in Pennsylvania and is a U.S. citizen, found the message concerning, reported NBC News.

“The language seemed pretty threatening to whomever it might actually apply to.” – Lisa Anderson

While immigration authorities have been encouraging non-citizens to ‘self-deport’, the 58-year-old Anderson is a natural-born citizen who should not have received such a notice, added NBC News.

According to NBC News, a senior DHS official informed NBC News of the department issuing notices sent to individuals whose status is unlawful.

Officials explained to NBC News, “If a non-personal email — such as an American citizen contact — was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. Furthermore, CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis.”

Officials further elaborated, “To be clear: If you are an alien, being in the United States is a privilege — not a right, we are acting in the best interest of the country and enforcing the law accordingly” reported NBC News.

NBC News reports Anderson received the email from DHS days after a similar incident occurred with a Boston immigration attorney.

Niclole Micheroni, a U.S. citizen, received a similar email from DHS urging her to leave the country with a seven day time-frame, adds NBC News. Micheroni told MSNBC federal officials had not followed up after sending that email, said NBC News.

Anderson has begun carrying her U.S. passport on her at all times since receiving the email, and is currently seeking an immigration attorney, adds NBC News.

“It does make me concerned there’re a lot more people out there like me who probably also thought this was spam, who probably didn’t realize, ‘I have a problem,’” she said to NBC News.

