Willett Elementary Earns 2025 California Distinguished School Designation

The school joins an elite group of 336 schools recognized statewide.

Davis, CA – Robert E. Willett Elementary School has been recognized as a 2025 California Distinguished School by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, marking a significant honor for the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) and the only school in Yolo County to receive the designation this year.

The California Distinguished Schools Award celebrates elementary and secondary schools in alternating years, honoring those that demonstrate excellence in academic achievement and progress in closing the achievement gap. Willett Elementary joins an elite group of 336 schools recognized statewide for providing high-quality public education and fostering student success, based on criteria established in the California School Dashboard.

DJUSD officials praised the Willett team for its commitment to equity and student-centered learning. “Congratulations to Willett Elementary for being named a 2025 California Distinguished School,” said Davis Board of Education President Joe DiNunzio. “Thank you for your dedication and care in supporting students, which has led to this well-deserved recognition.”

Superintendent Matt Best echoed that sentiment, adding, “We are thrilled that Willett Elementary has earned this prestigious distinction by the state. We congratulate the hardworking staff and leadership at that school site for putting students at the center of their work.”

Willett Principal John Campbell highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the award: “This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where every child can thrive. We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and families.”

The California Distinguished Schools Program has recognized exceptional public schools since 1985. In 2023, César Chávez Elementary was the most recent DJUSD school to receive the award.

