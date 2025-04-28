Woman Forcibly Removed from GOP Town Hall Files $5 Million Tort Claim

By Jack Wang

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO – A woman forcibly removed by private security guards from a GOP town hall event in February has filed a tort claim seeking at least $5 million in damages, amid widespread public attention and pending criminal charges against the guards involved.

According to the Washington Post, footage from the Feb. 22 town hall shows private security dragging Teresa Borrenpohl, 41, from her seat and onto the ground as she attempted to voice critical comments toward Republican lawmakers. The event, held in Coeur d’Alene, grew contentious as attendees spoke out against GOP policies.

Five security guards have been charged with violations of city code regulating private security conduct, and four of them face additional charges of battery and false imprisonment. Another attendee was charged with battery in a separate incident at the event, city officials said.

Borrenpohl’s tort claim names Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair Brent Regan, private security company Lear Asset Management, Lear CEO Paul Trouette, and the five guards involved. The claim seeks at least $5 million in damages, along with costs and attorney’s fees.

Borrenpohl, who previously ran for the Idaho House of Representatives as a Democrat, told the Post she regularly attends public meetings to engage with elected officials. “I was there that day because it was advertised as a public town hall, and I was eager to ensure that my voice was heard along with everyone else in the room,” she said.

The town hall was organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, with Lear Asset Management providing volunteer security. Neither organization responded to requests for comment.

According to reports, after Borrenpohl shouted comments during the event, Sheriff Norris approached and asked her to leave. When she refused, Norris directed plainclothes guards to remove her. During the encounter, Borrenpohl asked whether the guards were sheriff’s deputies, but Norris did not respond.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee later stated that attendees had been warned that disruptive behavior would not be tolerated. However, the Idaho Democratic Party accused local Republicans of violating Borrenpohl’s First Amendment rights.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department recommended charging the four security guards with battery and false imprisonment, though it declined to recommend charges against Sheriff Norris. Witnesses also reported that several other attendees were removed by Lear Asset Management guards after making critical remarks or objecting to Borrenpohl’s removal.

Borrenpohl told the Post the incident has been “jarring for the entire community.”

