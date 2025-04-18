Court Watch: Judge Sets Bail at $31,000 for Accused in Vandalism, Resisting Arrest Case

WOODLAND, CA – Despite an agreement between the prosecution and defense to release the accused under supervised no bail/own recognizance (SOR), Judge Clara M. Levers set bail at $31,000 during a Wednesday hearing here this week in Yolo County Superior Court, citing public safety concerns, repeat violations and an incomplete treatment plan.

The court noted the accused’s misdemeanors; vandalism and the use of offensive language.

The accused is also charged with two felonies and another misdemeanor – resisting arrest, vandalism, and use of controlled substances– though these remained undiscussed outside of the bond charge.

The charges stem from separate criminal cases filed between 2023 and 2025, including allegations of vandalism, resisting arrest and drug use.

The accused has been participating in RJP (Restorative Justice Partnership, an adult criminal diversion program), and was initially released on SOR at the last court date in February.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Zhang stated the accused was, “a client of Hope Cooperative” and that they and their RJP program were made aware of the fact that he was arrested on this new case.

“It’s very concerning because he is essentially engaging in similar behavior as before – randomly vandalizing other people’s vehicles,” said DDA Zhang.

While noting the accused had previously been compliant and was on his injectable medication, DDA Zhang added it was “a little unclear what happened on this particular occasion.”

The DA office had been in touch with the accused’s social worker, and DDA Zhang believed they were in support of him being released. DDA Zhang claimed they believed that the accused should be “placed back on SOR if the court is inclined to release him.”

DDA Zhang added until the issue could be determined, specifically as a condition of SOR, that the court should order the accused to comply with all directives by Hope Cooperative, as well as continue with the injectables.

As per Hope Cooperative’s request, DDA Zhang said the prosecution would like the court to order the accused to do a mandatory abuse treatment program at a place called Grace House.

DDA Zhang and Hope Cooperative believed there would be a “better chance of getting him placed there if there was a mandatory court order.”

The Parole Officer stated concerns about SOR history, community concerns and emotional triggers.

The Parole Officer noted the accused had been on pre-trial services in the past on nine occasions, and that in eight of those occasions, he had violated his term of SOR, adding the accused’s history is that he victimizes the community where he’s been placed.

The Parole Officer said there was, “more that needed to be talked about with the judge that had overseen his case for many years.” The accused has been known by the court since his juvenile cases, and now into his adulthood cases.

The Parole Officer claimed this type of behavior is seen when the accused gets mad, but adds they didn’t know if that has to do with his current medications.

The Parole Officer said the accused “victimized random people within the community, and had threatened them after being asked to leave a business. He started throwing rocks at a building, and then started victimizing a person in the community’s car.”

The Parole Officer said they believed a supervised release was not something they would recommend right now.

After the Parole Officer provided their recommendation, Deputy Public Defender David Nelson maintained their stance was the accused should be granted SOR, stating “I request to follow what the district attorney’s office said: to release him on supervised OR.”

“the court finds that non-financial conditions of release would not mitigate the risk to public safety and to the (accused) specifically, given his mental health and substance abuse.” – Judge Clara M. Levers

Judge Levers stated, “based on his extensive history and the need for a plan to be put in place, …the court finds that non-financial conditions of release would not mitigate the risk to public safety and to the (accused) specifically, given his mental health and substance abuse. The court will set bail, and recognizes that he will likely be a candidate for release on OR once a program is set up.”

Judge Levers declared the accused would face total bail of $31,000 because of the Judge’s belief that a non-financial barrier to be released on bond would not be sufficient in protecting public, and the accused’s, safety.

This ruling was made despite a proposal from both DPD Nelson and DDA Zhang asking for the accused to be released on SOR.

The case will return to April 21, where a placement update may lead to a renewed push for supervised release. Until then, the accused remains in county jail under the $31,000 bail order.

