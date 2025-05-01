Tragedy in Washington, D.C.: Davis Rabbi Mourns Deaths of Israeli Diplomats in Targeted Shooting

DAVIS, CA — The tragic shooting of two young Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., has reverberated across the country, including in Davis, where Rabbi Jeremy Simons of Congregation Bet Haverim has called the act “shocking and unconscionable.”

Rabbi Simons, who will host a community vigil this evening at 6:00 p.m., described the attack as an act of political terror. “Sarah and Yaron, whose families were preparing to celebrate their engagement in Jerusalem next week, are now arranging their funerals,” he said, invoking the traditional Jewish wedding blessing: “Soon, God, may the sounds of happiness and joy and the voices of the groom and bride be heard in the cities of Judah and the streets of Jerusalem.”

The two victims, Sarah Milgrim, an American Jew, and Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli Christian, were both employed by the Israeli Embassy and were attending a diplomatic event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum. According to federal authorities, the shooter, Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, opened fire on the pair as they exited the event.

Rodriguez allegedly chanted “Free, free Palestine” before firing multiple rounds at close range, even as one of the victims attempted to crawl away. Surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony led to his arrest. Rodriguez reportedly brought the firearm used in the attack with him from Chicago, declaring it in his checked luggage.

Federal prosecutors have charged Rodriguez with murder of foreign officials, firearm-related homicide, and first-degree murder under D.C. law.

“This brutal, anti-Semitic violence has no place in our country or anywhere in civilization,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will follow the facts and secure the most severe possible punishment for the perpetrator of this heinous crime.”

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro noted the broader implications of the crime. “Because of one person’s actions, two families are left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized. Senseless acts that take innocent lives are intolerable.”

The attack has been labeled targeted and antisemitic by the FBI and the Department of Justice. FBI Assistant Director Steven Jensen stated, “Make no mistake: This attack was targeted, antisemitic violence.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington also issued a statement through its CEO Ron Halber, calling the murders “unbearable” and highlighting the couple’s work toward peace. “Sarah and Yaron were young and vibrant adults… They also demonstrated wisdom and compassion well beyond their years, working to foster respect and understanding between Israelis and Palestinians.”

California State Senator Scott Wiener, Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, issued a strong statement in response. “For millennia, Jews have been targeted with violence. Violence against Jews has escalated in recent years… This violence has a root cause: antisemitism,” he said.

Senator Wiener also noted that Jews comprise 2% of the U.S. population but are the targets of 15% of all hate crimes and 68% of all religion-based hate crimes. “More and more Jewish institutions, including synagogues, have been forced to take security measures, even including metal detectors, in response to this violence,” he added.

Security concerns are now front and center. In Washington, D.C., police increased their presence at religious institutions. In a press briefing, Police Chief Pamela A. Smith stated, “We continue to work closely with our federal partners and want to assure our community that the safety of all residents and visitors remains our top priority.”

In Davis, Rabbi Simons echoed that concern and extended a call for solidarity. “Our Jewish community seeks and needs allies to stand in solidarity with us. I invite everyone to join us this evening at 6:00 p.m. for a vigil memorializing Sarah and Yaron,” he said.

The crime comes amid a backdrop of national scrutiny surrounding the rise of antisemitism. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached historic highs in 2024, with over 4,000 reported cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault.

As federal authorities continue their investigation, the Jewish community, both in Davis and nationwide, mourns a devastating loss. “Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky have been taken from us,” said Ron Halber, “but their memory will live on forever—in the hearts of people who were fortunate to know and love them, and the millions more around the world who are now inspired by their example. Quite simply, they were the best of us.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and urged the public to remain vigilant. Rodriguez is currently in federal custody awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment or the death penalty.

As the sun sets in Davis, Rabbi Simons and his congregation prepare to mourn—not just for Sarah and Yaron, but for a moment of peace that never came, and for a future stolen by hate.

