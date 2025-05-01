Court Watch: Davis Man Faces Felony Petty Theft Charges Amid Substance Abuse Concerns

By Jack Wang and Ian Iglesias

WOODLAND, CA – During a pre-hearing conference this week in Yolo County Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Rachel Meyers asked Judge Daniel Wolk to order jail time for a man accused of felony petty theft, while Defense Attorney Rob Gorman advocated for alcohol treatment as an alternative to incarceration, citing the accused’s longstanding substance abuse issues.

The accused faces one count of petty theft, elevated to a felony due to two prior convictions, along with an enhancement for circumstances in aggravation.

DDA Meyers called the arresting officer to testify about the incident at a Safeway in Davis. Surveillance footage allegedly showed the accused exiting the store with a bottle-like object and being confronted shortly afterward by police.

The officer testified that the accused was listed in the Davis Police Department’s DDI system, which tracks individuals identified as “repeat offenders.” Meyers attempted to introduce testimony about the implications of being on the DDI list, but Gorman objected to its relevance—an objection Judge Wolk sustained.

The officer recalled contacting the accused at 1:23 p.m., describing the individual as coherent but appearing intoxicated, with a slight odor of alcohol. The officer also testified that the accused took “a couple of gulps” from the bottle just minutes after leaving the store. Conversations with the Safeway assistant manager confirmed that the accused was a frequent visitor but had not previously been considered a threat.

Meyers argued the accused entered the store with the clear intent to commit theft, based on his short time inside and limited movement—going only to the liquor aisle and deli before exiting with the item, which was not concealed. Because there was no attempt to pay, a second misdemeanor count was added for harming a lawful business.

In response, Gorman argued that jail would only serve as a “temporary solution” to the accused’s chronic alcohol abuse. He criticized the Yolo County Jail for its failure to enforce the full 128-day sentence from a prior misdemeanor plea, of which the accused only served 30 days. Gorman argued this led to a lack of access to meaningful treatment services and resulted in the current alleged offense, involving a bottle of Fireball whiskey, which could now carry a harsher sentence than the original charge.

Gorman requested that the accused be placed on probation with access to treatment. While Meyers acknowledged the accused may need treatment, she argued that his criminal history indicated he would reoffend as soon as the opportunity arose.

Judge Wolk scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 22, where the defense is expected to renew its push for treatment over incarceration.

