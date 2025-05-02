Court Watch: Judge Imposes Strict Bail Order on Disabled Man Accused of Drug Crimes

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — A San Francisco judge on Friday issued a stay-away order that could leave a disabled man homeless and unable to care for his paraplegic wife, despite defense objections. Bail was set without the possibility of modification for the accused, who faces felony drug charges. The defense argued the order would not only render the accused homeless but also prevent him from providing essential care to his wife.

The accused is charged with felony possession and intent to sell 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, 8.2 grams of cocaine, and possession of 10 grams of marijuana. He also faces a pending felony charge for attempted robbery, prior charges related to the sale or possession of controlled substances, and multiple failures to appear in court.

During the hearing, Judge Gerardo Sandoval initially imposed a stay-away order barring the accused from being near 15th and Mission streets.

Deputy Public Defender Katharine Bryant explained that the accused, who uses a wheelchair due to chronic leg issues, is the sole caregiver for his paraplegic wife. Bryant argued that the order would leave him homeless and unable to fulfill his caregiving responsibilities, placing his wife’s access to necessary medical care at risk.

Judge Sandoval addressed the accused’s alleged involvement in drug activity, asserting that he was “contributing to the drug crisis in San Francisco.” He later modified the order, requiring the accused to remain at least 20 feet away from the restricted location.

DPD Bryant further noted that the accused has ongoing heart issues and upcoming medical treatments. She explained that his previous failure to appear in court occurred while he was hospitalized. Bryant also highlighted the accused’s willingness to submit to searches as a condition of release.

Judge Sandoval expressed concern that releasing the accused could lead to continued drug activity. “People die from substances in San Francisco every day, and he is contributing to that,” he said, appearing to link the accused’s conduct to the city’s broader public health crisis.

Bryant countered that the amount of drugs found was “only a small amount of meth and cocaine.”

Judge Sandoval disagreed, stating, “It was not a small amount,” and emphasized that the accused now faces two felony charges—an escalation that could further hinder his ability to receive support or continue caring for his wife. Bryant clarified that only one of the charges was drug-related, while the other involved an attempted robbery.

When Bryant objected to the judge’s characterization of her client’s role in the drug crisis, Judge Sandoval cut off discussion, stating, “We are off the record,” effectively ending the exchange and preventing further objections.

Ultimately, Judge Sandoval set bail with prejudice and scheduled the next court date for May 30. At that hearing, the court will determine whether the accused remains in custody or is eligible for release under modified conditions.

