NYCLU Podcast Highlights Deep Roots of Anti-Trans Sports Bans and Their Ties to Fascism

NEW YORK — In a recent episode of the NYCLU’s Rights This Way podcast, journalist and author Michael Waters traced the roots of today’s anti-trans sports policies back nearly a century, drawing direct lines from contemporary right-wing rhetoric to Nazi ideology.

Waters, whose book The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sports has been widely acclaimed, shared historical context that complicates the idea that debates over gender and athletics are new.

The episode aired just days after former President Donald Trump declared a policy that would punish states for allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams that align with their gender identity.

Speaking at a campaign event, Trump vowed to bar “men from beating up, injuring, and cheating our women and our girls,” and promised that “women’s sports will be only for women.” The policy threat is part of a broader platform that civil rights advocates have described as an unprecedented assault on the rights of trans people nationwide.

Waters’ interview with NYCLU Senior Staff Writer Simon McCormick was recorded prior to Trump’s recent escalation but remains timely. His book focuses on the story of Zdeněk Koubek, a Czech track and field athlete who transitioned gender in the mid-1930s and became a target of global scrutiny.

Koubek’s transition, Waters explained, triggered both public fascination and reactionary policy shifts within international athletics—notably the first sex-testing regulations introduced during the 1936 Berlin Olympics, driven in part by Nazi officials.

“Right after Koubek transitioned gender,” Waters said, “you see these first policies to regulate who gets to play in women’s sports at the Olympics. They’re passed in part because of the efforts of different Nazi sports officials.”

One such official was Wilhelm Knoll, a Nazi-aligned sports doctor who pushed for medical examinations to verify female athletes’ eligibility. The rule allowed any competitor to protest another’s sex, resulting in potentially invasive examinations. While Knoll framed his campaign as an effort to preserve fairness, Waters emphasized that it was steeped in eugenics and exclusion.

“There’s this paranoia and illogic to it,” Waters said. “He made no effort to actually explain or articulate who was a woman in his eyes and who was not.”

The inconsistencies, Waters noted, were the point. By refusing to define womanhood in clear terms, sports officials could selectively disqualify athletes based on subjective perceptions of masculinity, race, or class. “It gave them a lot of leeway,” he said.

The podcast explored how sex-testing, born in the context of Nazi Germany, evolved into a broader system of surveillance that disproportionately targeted women who were Black, muscular, or otherwise defied gendered expectations. Waters drew a sharp contrast between early 20th-century media coverage—which, while clumsy, often expressed curiosity and empathy—and the current political weaponization of trans athletes in the U.S.

“In 1935 and 1936, journalists didn’t always use the right language, but there was this real sense of curiosity,” he said. “There was openness to the possibility that these categories of male and female maybe weren’t so perfect.”

That openness, Waters argued, was short-lived. By 1936, the Olympic establishment—influenced by fascist ideology and racist pseudoscience—had implemented the first institutional efforts to police gender. Over time, these policies hardened into systems that have defined elite women’s sports for decades.

The conversation turned to parallels between Koubek’s experience and recent controversies, including the online backlash against Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who won gold at the 2024 Olympics. Khelif was targeted by transphobic conspiracy theories despite being a cisgender woman.

Waters compared Khelif’s ordeal to that of Helen Stephens, a cisgender American sprinter who won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and was immediately accused of being a man in disguise. “Both ultimately won gold,” Waters noted, “and there’s something there about a woman who doesn’t meet expectations of white femininity—and still wins—being subjected to extreme scrutiny.”

He emphasized that the backlash against trans athletes is part of a broader right-wing effort to restrict civil rights, using sports as a convenient entry point. “We’re seeing this system being weaponized against kids,” Waters said. “And to me, that is quite horrifying.”

Waters acknowledged that the arguments often used against trans inclusion—such as fairness and safety—collapse under scrutiny. He pointed to a range of built-in advantages already accepted in sports, from body type to class privilege.

“Michael Phelps has a wingspan far out of proportion with his body—that’s perfect for swimming. No one’s saying he shouldn’t compete,” Waters said. “But if you’re already inclined toward transphobia, it’s easy to fixate on trans athletes. That’s the real danger.”

Waters also called attention to how sports bans often serve as a precursor to broader rollbacks of civil rights, including healthcare access. “What we need to be doing is defending this issue and not giving it up,” he said. “Because this is really the first step to taking away rights en masse.”

Despite the grim history and present-day threats, Waters expressed cautious hope. He highlighted states like New York, where trans-inclusive policies remain in place, and praised recent organizing efforts aimed at defending transgender youth.

“I’ve been really heartened seeing people take to the streets and show up for trans kids,” he said. “There’s a real collective organizing around these issues, and I think it’s very possible to get back to a more inclusive place.”

Waters urged advocates to reject defeatism and to stay focused on rhetorical framing. “The conversation is always: Is it fair for a trans woman to compete?” he said. “But it’s never: Is it fair to tell her she can’t compete? That’s where we need to shift the conversation.”

As anti-trans legislation continues to escalate across the country, the NYCLU’s decision to spotlight Waters’ work serves as both a warning and a reminder: the political persecution of trans people has deep historical roots—and must be met with deep resistance.

For Waters, the lesson of history is clear. “There are glimmers of queer potential in the archives,” he said. “We can’t afford to forget that—or to let this moment pass unchallenged.”

