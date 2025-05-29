Suspect Arraigned in Picnic Day Shooting Case

WOODLAND, CA – A suspect in the Davis Picnic Day shooting appeared in Yolo County Superior Court on Wednesday, where Judge Clara Levers denied a motion to increase his bail to $300,000 and remand him into custody.

The 19-year-old accused, who has two prior felony convictions, faces charges of possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, and two additional firearm-related felonies stemming from his alleged role in the shooting, which injured two teenagers and a 24-year-old. Notably, the Yolo County District Attorney has not charged him with assault with a firearm.

During the arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo argued that the current $45,000 bail was insufficient, given the accused’s prior firearm-related convictions and his active felony probation in Sacramento County.

Calling the accused “a danger to the community,” Palumbo cited the presence of a loaded, concealed assault weapon and alleged gang affiliations. “He loaded himself with an assault weapon, concealed it on his person, and drove to Davis on a day that’s celebrated by thousands, including children,” Palumbo said, asserting that the accused is affiliated with a Sacramento-based gang.

Palumbo urged the court to remand the accused into custody and raise the bail to $300,000.

Judge Levers then gave Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance an opportunity to respond. “It is notable to the court,” Judge Levers remarked, “that he is on video shooting across a playground full of individuals.”

Lance countered that she had not yet reviewed all the evidence, including information about her client’s prior convictions. She argued that the current bail amount had been sufficient to ensure her client’s appearance in court.

“Any request to increase the bail at this time would only make it so that a person who was wealthy would be able to pay the bail and be out in the community,” Lance said. “Because he is not a man of means who can afford that kind of bail, he would have to stay in custody.” She requested that the court maintain the current bail and instead impose additional release conditions. “I think he can be safely managed in the community,” she said.

Palumbo rebutted the defense argument, stating, “To say that the community is safe because he is on probation is just not true. Probation has been unable to prevent him from possessing firearms. Getting him to court is not the issue. Public safety is the issue.”

Judge Levers acknowledged concerns about public safety but emphasized the court’s obligation to consider the least restrictive means appropriate to the charges.

In the end, Judge Levers ordered bail to remain at $45,000 and imposed additional conditions on release, including that the accused be subject to personal and electronic searches for firearms and ammunition at any time, and that he not associate with known gang members.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2025.

