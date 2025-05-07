Op-Ed | The Real Housing Crisis Isn’t Just Demand—It’s Access

If we want to have a serious conversation about housing in California—and across the country—we need to move past tired narratives that reduce demand to nothing more than population growth and immigration trends. The reality is more complex, and more urgent.

Yes, demographic shifts matter. Yes, birth rates have declined. Yes, older generations will eventually move out of their homes—whether by choice or necessity. But housing demand doesn’t simply evaporate because fewer babies are born or because net migration slows.

The crisis we face isn’t just about how many people are coming or going—it’s about whether the people who are here now can afford a place to live, and whether we’re building a society where housing is treated as a basic foundation for life, rather than a speculative commodity.

People form households for many reasons beyond having children. Young adults are delaying marriage but still moving out on their own. Divorce rates, aging, and cultural shifts all contribute to more one- or two-person households.

And while some older homeowners may eventually sell or downsize, many are staying in place longer, often because of favorable property tax laws that make moving financially irrational.

So the idea that there’s a coming “boomer die-off” that will magically free up enough housing is not only macabre—it’s wishful thinking. It’s also not new. That narrative has been floated for decades.

The problem is, it doesn’t solve the housing shortage today.

And make no mistake: there is a shortage—especially for those who need it most.

A University of Kansas study may have found that, while the total number of housing units may have kept pace with household growth nationally between 2000 and 2020, that aggregate number masks a stark imbalance: we are not building enough affordable rental housing for low-income families.

The study showed that nearly all metro areas have enough owner-occupied housing but are deeply lacking in affordable rental options. So while some may claim there’s no overall shortage, the reality is that there is a massive gap between what exists and what people can actually afford.

That gap is especially visible in California, where housing costs have long outpaced wages. Teachers, nurses, grocery clerks, and janitors—the people who keep communities functioning—are often unable to live in the cities where they work. Many face punishing commutes, overcrowded housing, or forced displacement altogether.

If the market were truly functioning, rising prices would trigger new construction to meet demand. But decades of exclusionary zoning, environmental weaponization, and local opposition have created artificial scarcity that distorts the market and drives prices even higher.

When someone says, “If you don’t build it, they don’t come,” they’re missing the point. People are already here. They just can’t stay.

This isn’t just a supply-side problem, and it’s certainly not just a problem of young people making poor financial choices. It’s the result of decades of deliberate policy decisions: disinvestment in public housing, restrictive zoning laws that ban multifamily homes in desirable areas, and tax structures that encourage speculation and vacancy while penalizing mobility.

We have created a system where housing is not distributed based on need—but on wealth, timing, and luck.

Meanwhile, some argue that California is becoming less affordable not because of a housing shortage but because of economic success. “Don’t create good jobs unless you can house the janitor,” the logic goes. But that’s a false choice.

We don’t need to freeze economic development to protect low-income workers—we need to build housing policies that are equitable, inclusive, and capable of meeting the needs of a diverse workforce. That means mixed-income housing. That means social housing. That means land-use reform and meaningful investment in public infrastructure.

There’s also an emerging narrative that says we don’t need to worry so much about housing in expensive regions because people can just move to cheaper areas. But exporting people to lower-cost regions isn’t a solution—it’s a surrender.

When we force people out of opportunity-rich places because they can’t afford to live there, we’re not solving inequality—we’re entrenching it. That’s not good for families, communities, or the economy.

Some point to subsidies and say, “There’s only so much we can afford.” But the same people often oppose building new housing as well. If we won’t build more, and we won’t subsidize more, then what exactly are we offering people? A vision of permanent exclusion?

California has started to move in the right direction—streamlining permitting for infill development, funding affordable housing, and closing outdated prisons to reallocate resources.

But much of this progress is fragile and slow. Warm shutdowns of decommissioned prisons leave them vulnerable to reactivation. Lawsuits and local obstruction stall new housing projects.

Misinformation and fear continue to dominate public discourse. All the while, the crisis grows worse for renters, workers, and the unhoused.

Ultimately, what we need is a shift in mindset. We need to stop treating housing like a luxury good and start treating it like what it is: essential infrastructure for human flourishing.

That requires courage from lawmakers, creativity from planners, and solidarity from communities. It means standing up to those who benefit from the status quo and demanding better for those who are being pushed out.

This crisis isn’t theoretical. It’s not coming in 10 or 20 years. It’s already here. And the people who are feeling it most—the single parent with two jobs, the student living in their car, the elder being priced out of their long-time home—can’t wait for the market to sort itself out.

They need action. They need housing. They need justice.

And so do we.

