Army Rangers Face Investigation for Beach Gunfire Near Civilians

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Several Army Rangers are under investigation following reports that blank rounds were fired from automatic weapons near civilians during a mock “sea battle” at a Florida beach, according to Army Times reporter Todd South.

Civilians at the scene took to social media and called police after witnessing individuals in Ranger T-shirts and uniforms discharging the rounds, according to Army Times, which cited Task & Purpose and eyewitness video footage.

“The Army is aware of the incident that occurred at Crab Island near Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Friday, May 16,” Jennifer Gun, a spokesperson for the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence in Georgia, told Task & Purpose, as quoted by Army Times. “We take this situation seriously and are investigating. The Army will ensure accountability based on the outcome of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

Devon Ravine of Fort Walton Beach told Task & Purpose that “a group of Army Rangers participated in a mock sea battle with a pirate ship during the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival,” according to Army Times.

The soldiers involved were from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion based at Eglin Air Force Base, though Army Times clarified that the unit is not part of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment.

According to the report, a notice had been sent out prior to the mock battle to alert civilians of the noise, including the specific time and location of the event.

Christine Hauser of The New York Times and Todd South of Army Times confirmed that five emergency calls—two of them to 911—were made about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

“We had the first 911 call come in on May 16 at 3:22 p.m. from the Crab Island area,” Michele Nicholson, spokesperson for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, told Task & Purpose. “The dispatch notes indicate a second 911 call came in during that same time frame. It also references three additional calls, but those may have been received over the primary line, not 911.”

“This was the only approved festival activity that involved the Army Rangers firing their weapons,” Ravine told Task & Purpose, as quoted by Army Times. He added, “We do not know what occurred at Crab Island on Friday and cannot comment, except to say that it was not in any way a part of the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival.”

Charter boat captain Michael Ingram told Task & Purpose that his clients and others were forced to take cover when they heard the rounds.

“This is unacceptable because there are so many real mass shootings going on in America each year,” Ingram said. “You can’t be joking about it.”

According to Yahoo News reporter Jeff Schogol, an anonymous soldier told Task & Purpose that “if the Rangers were testing their weapons prior to the pirate festival, they showed poor judgment by doing it so close to the civilians.”

The soldiers were reportedly wearing shoulder patches that read “Follow Me!”—a motto of the Army Infantry School—along with other unit insignia, according to Army Times.

The publication also reported that the boats, gear, uniforms, and weapons seen at the sanctioned event matched those depicted in footage from the Crab Island incident.

Following the event, the City of Fort Walton Beach released a statement on Facebook to “clear up some misinformation.”

“What happened at Crab Island was NOT part of the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival, NOR was it approved by either the City of Fort Walton Beach or the Billy Bowlegs organization,” the statement read, as quoted by Army Times.

While some on social media criticized the public for overreacting, others pointed out that many attendees later took photos with the soldiers, suggesting mixed reactions.

No injuries were reported. However, 18 soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion have been suspended while the Army investigates, spokesperson Jennifer Dolsen told The New York Times.

Army Times noted that civilians wishing to file complaints regarding the incident can contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

