COURT WATCH: Judge Urges Resolution before Trial as Defense Reiterates Client’s Wish to Proceed

BURLINGTON, VT – At a bail review hearing Thursday, Judge David R. Fenster told a man accused of domestic assault and other charges that entering a plea agreement could move his trial up on the calendar—even as the defense maintained the accused “wants to go to trial.”

Deputy Public Defender Christopher Perkett said the hearing was a clerical formality meant to address an alleged violation of release conditions.

Deputy State’s Attorney Jacqueline Whitman agreed that bail had already been stricken at a prior hearing and said the court should focus on the alleged violation.

According to Perkett, the court had an incorrect address on file for the accused, which led to a charge for violating curfew. After the address was verified and updated, the hearing shifted to a status conference on the accused’s other dockets.

During the status conference, the court reviewed several charges to which the accused had previously pleaded not guilty. Perkett requested a trial date be set.

Judge Fenster reminded the accused that Perkett would be leaving his position at the end of the month and stated that a trial could not be set before then.

“Given the number of charges, the court wants to move [the case] along,” Judge Fenster said. He added that “if [the accused] addressed other charges, trial could be moved up to September.”

“My client wants to go to trial,” Perkett replied.

Judge Fenster responded, “The court does not want to get involved with plea negotiations.”

Another status conference was scheduled for next month, at which time the accused will have new legal representation. A trial date will be determined then.

