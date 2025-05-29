Court Watch: San Francisco Judge Sets Bail at $250K for Nonviolent Charges

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – During a May 27 bail hearing, San Francisco Judge Charles Crompton denied release on recognizance and set bail at $250,000 after the accused stated they could only afford $100, effectively ensuring continued detention. Although Judge Crompton acknowledged the accused needed help, no action was taken to provide support or services.

The accused appeared in court facing three counts of harassing telephone calls and one count of making annoying or harassing phone calls. The deputy public defender requested OR release or reduced bail, arguing that the charges were nonviolent. The deputy district attorney opposed the request, stating the accused is a repeat offender and may continue the alleged behavior.

According to the prosecution and Judge Crompton, the accused allegedly slept outside the victim’s home, verbally harassed her, followed her into a store, and made threatening phone calls, including one stating, “You’re done.” Citing these behaviors, Judge Crompton denied the OR release and set bail at $250,000—explicitly to prevent release. Neither the prosecution nor the defense objected.

Before making his ruling, Judge Crompton briefly acknowledged the accused’s need for help. The deputy public defender noted that the accused had expressed interest in receiving support and had already been in custody for 54 days awaiting further developments. However, the judge did not explore the matter further or outline any plan for services or assistance. He instead moved on to setting future court dates.

The deputy public defender also noted the accused’s importance to his family—both financially and emotionally—and cited a prior motion that had been satisfied as a sign of positive progress. He argued that receiving help could demonstrate continued improvement ahead of trial.

Judge Crompton scheduled a pre-trial conference for June 6 and set the jury trial to begin on June 9.

