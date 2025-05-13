Court Watch: Defense Criticizes Bail Decision for Unhoused Woman

WOODLAND, CA – Despite evidence of compliance with court-ordered requirements, Judge Clara M. Levers on Monday set bail at $5,000 for an unhoused woman accused of drug-related offenses. The decision followed a lengthy argument from the defense and objections from the prosecution, which cited the woman’s past as evidence of “poor performance on probation.”

The woman is facing several charges related to the possession of unlawful substances, along with an enhancement for allegedly being on bail at the time of the offense. According to her public defender, she had been complying with probation terms, including attending court dates and charging her GPS monitor—a claim supported by documentation presented in court.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Zhang argued against release, citing the woman’s prior history on probation. Zhang insisted she had been given multiple chances and failed to follow through, asserting that this pattern of behavior posed a public safety risk. “She is a threat to public safety,” Zhang told the court, urging the judge to maintain bail.

In response, Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan challenged the prosecution’s narrative. “The claim that she failed to report to probation is simply not true,” Davtyan argued, stating that the accused had in fact reported “at least four times.” He submitted documents to corroborate the claim and emphasized the challenges his client faces as someone experiencing homelessness.

Davtyan acknowledged the difficulty of complying with probation terms under such circumstances, particularly the logistical challenge of charging a GPS monitor while unhoused. “For our unhoused clients, it is hard to charge the GPS,” he noted.

He also questioned the structural barriers that make it harder for people in poverty to comply with legal requirements. “As a society, we could have created a system to get her to court,” Davtyan said. “Instead, we’ve made it very easy for police officers to arrest her.” His remarks underscored the broader tension between the criminal legal system’s expectations and the realities of navigating it without stable housing or access to services.

While the prosecution maintained its focus on the woman’s previous record, the defense urged the court to consider the systemic failures that contribute to noncompliance. Davtyan emphasized that his client’s difficulties should be understood in the context of poverty and a lack of support, not willful disregard for the law.

Ultimately, Judge Levers sided with the prosecution, stating that “bail set is necessary” due to the accused’s history and a risk assessment conducted by the court. Bail was set at $5,000, leaving the woman in custody pending further proceedings.

