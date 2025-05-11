Court Watch: Court Orders Man to Pay for Bed Bugs, Defense Says Charges Unfounded

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Sophie Roden and Kara Bischopink

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – During a hearing Friday evening, Judge Brendan Conroy ordered a restitution payment of $4,360 against a man accused of bringing bed bugs into the victim’s home, despite arguments from Deputy Public Defender Deidra Moss that no evidence connected the accused to the infestation and that the claimed damages were illogical.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Hartmann, representing the victim, alleged that the victim had allowed the accused and another person into her home. According to Hartmann, the pair then locked the victim out, and by the time she regained entry, the home was infested with bed bugs.

DPD Moss countered that no evidence was presented to show the accused was present during the incident, responsible for the bed bugs, or had any motive to damage the victim’s home. Both parties referenced the police report, which did not indicate the accused was present. Moss also noted that the victim had taken inventory of her belongings and reported that nothing was missing.

Moss further argued that even if the accused were somehow responsible, many of the allegedly damaged items could have been cleaned rather than replaced. She questioned the necessity of replacing specific items—such as food and bottles of liquor—and challenged the validity of including a wallet full of foreign currency. Hartmann admitted the wallet was not initially reported as missing because the victim didn’t realize it was gone until after the police report was filed.

Regarding the restitution claim, Moss highlighted inconsistencies, noting that the victim included a laundromat expense even while claiming she had to replace her clothes, rugs, curtains, air mattress, folding chair, and wall painting.

“These are items that can be washed,” Moss emphasized, reiterating that the claims lacked evidentiary support and that no clear link existed between the accused and the infestation.

Despite the arguments, Judge Conroy granted the full restitution request of $4,360.

