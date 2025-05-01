California Secures $118.9M Federal Funds for Rural Affordable Housing Projects

Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) on Wednesday announced $118.9 million in new federal funding aimed at expanding affordable housing and supportive services in 29 rural and tribal communities across the state.

The funding, drawn from three federally backed programs, will support the development of 487 affordable rental homes, emergency shelters, rapid rehousing initiatives, and outreach services designed to help low-income and unhoused Californians achieve housing stability.

“Our nation’s housing crisis doesn’t end at city limits, and we must ensure housing and services are available to all members of our communities,” said Governor Newsom in a statement. “We are grateful for this additional federal funding to ensure that our rural and tribal communities receive the housing support they need and deserve.”

The awards include $89 million in HOME-ARP Rental Housing grants to ten projects, including $18.7 million directed to the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians to build 31 affordable units.

“These awards help address our homelessness crisis and meet the critical needs of these residents,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Federal support ensures the state continues its stride toward providing housing stability and affordability for all.”

The funding stems from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which allocated $5 billion nationwide to reduce homelessness. California received $512 million directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), while another $155 million was administered by HCD for use in rural and non-entitlement jurisdictions.

In addition to the rental housing grants, six projects were awarded a total of $26.4 million through HCD’s Housing Plus Support Program, designed to assist households currently experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, emphasized the importance of extending housing investment beyond major metropolitan areas. “The state works diligently to provide and channel funding to all counties… This funding does just that and I pledge our continued support for local governments in their work to lessen and eliminate homelessness and create more affordable housing,” Moss said.

The projects span a wide array of counties, including Del Norte, El Dorado, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, and Placer, and are aimed at serving qualifying populations such as people experiencing homelessness, survivors of domestic violence or trafficking, and others at high risk of housing instability.

