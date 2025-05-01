California AG Rob Bonta Urges Congress to Fund Legal Services Corporation

Attorney General Rob Bonta

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general in urging Congressional leaders to fully fund the Legal Services Corporation (LSC), according to a recent press release.

The LSC, which is funded through federal appropriations, is described as a vital supplement to state and local funding for civil legal aid. It is the largest single source of civil legal assistance for low-income Americans nationwide, ensuring equal access to justice, the press release notes.

Attorney General Bonta emphasized the importance of this funding, stating, “Equal access to our justice system is crucial to ensuring every American has the opportunity to succeed, yet low-income families often face financial barriers when trying to access legal services.”

The press release continues, “The Legal Services Corporation helps ensure that our legal system works for all Americans, not just those who can afford representation. From helping domestic violence survivors find safety to protecting seniors from scams, this important work cannot go unfunded. I urge Congress to support our most vulnerable constituents and prioritize investment in the Legal Services Corporation.”

Established by Congress 50 years ago, the LSC provides essential legal services to Americans who otherwise would not have access to representation, the press release states.

The level of federal investment will directly affect how many Americans the LSC can assist, the press release explains.

LSC distributes annual grants to local nonprofit organizations that provide legal services to low-income individuals from approximately 900 offices across the United States, spanning both urban and rural communities.

According to the press release, “LSC-funded programs help veterans secure rightful benefits, support disaster victims rebuilding their lives, assist domestic violence survivors seeking safety and stability, and protect seniors from financial exploitation.”

In submitting the letters to Congress, Attorney General Bonta joined attorneys general from Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

