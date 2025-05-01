California Lawmakers Push for Housing Reform, Environmental Review Overhaul

Two key bills authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) passed out of the Senate Local Government Committee this week. SB 79, which seeks to legalize more homes near transit, advanced on a 4–3 vote, while SB 607, a targeted reform of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), passed 5–1. Both bills now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Today’s vote is a major step toward overhauling our broken housing production and permitting processes,” said Senator Wiener. “Decades of adding layer after layer of process have made it slow and expensive to build anything in California—even things that indisputably improve our state and make people’s lives better.”

These two bills are designed to address interlinked crises: California’s severe housing shortage and the increasing delays and costs associated with outdated permitting and environmental review procedures. Together, they represent a systemic effort to modernize how and where the state builds.

SB 79: Opening Land Near Transit for Housing

SB 79 targets one of the most obvious but underutilized areas for housing development: land near major transit stops. It sets statewide zoning standards to allow multi-family buildings of up to seven stories within a quarter-mile of transit stations and major bus rapid transit stops, with slightly lower height limits extending up to a half-mile radius. The bill ensures that denser housing is concentrated near the most trafficked transit points, gradually tapering off as distance increases.

In addition to the zoning changes, SB 79 streamlines approval processes for eligible housing projects under existing laws like Senate Bills 35 and 423—provided they meet established environmental, labor, and affordability standards. It also permits local transit agencies to develop housing on land they already own at the same or higher densities. This mirrors successful models in global cities like Tokyo and Hong Kong, where transit agencies generate operating revenue through real estate development.

“In Hong Kong, the approach is so successful that the transit agency regularly turns a profit—in stark contrast to the many transit agencies facing major budget shortfalls across California due to slowly recovering ridership,” Wiener’s office noted.

Supporters argue that increasing housing supply near transit hubs will not only lower housing costs but also reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Many of California’s most expensive and transit-accessible neighborhoods remain dominated by single-family zoning, limiting the ability to build walkable, affordable, and car-free communities.

California is not alone in taking this approach. Colorado now requires cities to allow an average of 40 dwelling units per acre within a quarter-mile of transit; the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority mandates at least one multifamily district allowing 15 dwelling units per acre; and Utah requires an average of 50 dwelling units per acre in designated transit reinvestment zones. SB 79 brings California in line with these peer states by removing local barriers to building housing in transit-rich areas.

Transit-oriented housing developments under SB 79 would be eligible for streamlined ministerial approvals if they align with existing legal standards. The bill also gives local governments flexibility to shape how these policies are implemented, subject to oversight from the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

The legislation has earned broad support from elected officials including Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Scott Peters, city councilmembers from Santa Monica, Berkeley, Mountain View, and Claremont, and mayors from cities across the state. It is sponsored by Streets for All, California YIMBY, Greenbelt Alliance, SPUR, and the Bay Area Council.

SB 607: Reforming CEQA to Protect the Environment—Not Delay Housing

While SB 79 focuses on where to build, SB 607 focuses on how. The California Environmental Quality Act, passed in 1970, was intended to protect communities from environmental harm. But over the years, judicial interpretations have greatly expanded CEQA’s scope—often turning it into a tool to block projects unrelated to environmental impacts.

SB 607 addresses this problem, Wiener claims, without undermining environmental protections. It introduces five core reforms designed to improve CEQA’s clarity and efficiency. When a project narrowly misses an exemption, for example, SB 607 ensures that the subsequent review focuses specifically on the reason it was disqualified. It also aligns the legal standard for evaluating Negative Declarations and Environmental Impact Reports, reducing confusion and inconsistency in how CEQA is applied.

To limit unnecessary delays, SB 607 narrows the scope of administrative records used in litigation to those directly involved in project decision-making. It clarifies the Class 32 urban infill exemption, making it easier to apply to housing projects in existing urban areas. And it exempts rezonings that conform to state-approved housing elements from additional CEQA review, recognizing that these rezonings have already undergone environmental scrutiny.

These reforms are urgently needed. In recent years, CEQA lawsuits have delayed or derailed a wide range of critical community-serving projects. In Alameda, two residents filed a CEQA suit to block construction of a food bank, threatening services to 1,200 families. In Redlands, a lawsuit stalled the development of Liberty Lane Apartments, an affordable housing complex primarily for homeless veterans. In Sacramento, a coalition of businesses sued to stop the construction of 200 tiny homes for the unhoused under the W/X freeway. And in San Francisco, a CEQA appeal blocked 494 transit-adjacent homes over speculative claims about gentrification, despite the city having spent $750,000 on an environmental review.

“The breadth and vagueness of CEQA means that the law has in practice allowed basically anyone who can hire a lawyer to use CEQA to obstruct projects they do not like for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment,” reads a briefing on the bill.

SB 607 maintains full CEQA review for environmentally harmful projects, such as oil drilling or freeway expansions. But it aims to eliminate unnecessary barriers for beneficial projects—particularly infill housing—that are currently bogged down by technical challenges and litigation risk.

The bill is backed by a coalition that includes the Rural County Representatives of California, Prosperity California, the Housing Action Coalition, and the Bay Area Council. California YIMBY and YIMBY Action have also expressed strong support.

Toward a More Livable, Sustainable California

Taken together, SB 79 and SB 607 supporters believe the two bills represent a bold reimagining of how California can meet its housing and climate goals without compromising its environmental values. These bills are designed to work in tandem: one by unlocking prime areas for growth, the other by removing unnecessary procedural hurdles to get that growth underway.

“SB 79 will help address housing affordability by increasing the supply of homes near transit, while also bolstering the funding stability of public transportation systems,” said California YIMBY. “SB 607 ensures that environmental review works as intended—to protect the environment, not obstruct progress.”

With both bills now moving to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the coming weeks will determine whether California can meaningfully rebalance housing access, environmental protection, and good governance.

As Senator Wiener put it: “These bills blaze a new path for the state by removing many of these barriers to better balance the need to build with the need to safeguard our communities.”

