Op-Ed | Davis Must Confront Its Housing Reality Before the State Forces Our Hand

California’s housing crisis is entering a new and decisive phase—one in which the state is no longer willing to tolerate delay, obstruction, or symbolic gestures masquerading as real progress. While many cities have long paid lip service to addressing housing affordability, the Newsom administration and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) are making it increasingly clear that the time for equivocation is over. Cities that fail to meet their state-mandated housing goals will face consequences—legal, financial, and political.

Davis should be paying very close attention.

While the most recent enforcement headline comes out of Fresno—where the state revoked the city’s Prohousing Designation, stripping it of access to millions in housing grants—the underlying message applies just as urgently to us. Davis is skating on thin ice.

Our certified Housing Element barely made it over the finish line, our land-use restrictions remain among the most exclusionary in the state, and Measure J/R/D continues to block the very infill and mixed-use development the state is prioritizing. If we’re not careful, Davis could soon find itself on the state’s enforcement list—not as an example to follow, but as one to correct.

The Prohousing Designation was designed as a reward. Cities that demonstrate a genuine commitment to building more homes—particularly near jobs, transit, and existing infrastructure—get preferential access to funding from key state programs. These include competitive grants like the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program and Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention funds. But earning the designation isn’t a trophy—it’s a conditional privilege that must be backed by action.

In Fresno’s case, the state determined that the city failed to follow through on key reforms it promised, such as zoning changes and development streamlining. As a result, its status was stripped, potentially jeopardizing hundreds of affordable units and at least one major mixed-income downtown project. The city now faces a scramble to approve more than 30 overdue housing commitments, hoping to reestablish good standing.

What’s important to understand is that this is not just Fresno’s problem. It’s California’s new standard. If a large, urban, politically moderate city like Fresno—one that has made visible efforts to address homelessness and housing production—can lose access to funding, what makes Davis think it’s immune?

We cannot blame the state for not giving Davis every opportunity to get its housing policies in order. In fact, the state went out of its way to signal that Measure J/R/D—the voter-enacted ordinance requiring ballot approval for most major housing projects on the city’s periphery—was a problem. It’s an outlier in the state and a known barrier to meeting our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers. While the city made superficial changes to the measure in 2020, the fundamental structure remains: a veto mechanism empowering existing homeowners to block growth, perpetuating exclusion and driving up costs.

Davis is not building enough housing. Period. Not for students, not for low-income families, not for essential workers. Our rental market is brutally tight, vacancy rates hover near zero, and home prices routinely exceed $900,000. And yet, we continue to act as though our responsibility ends at planning documents and modest pilot projects. The reality is that Davis remains a model of how to constrain growth through process, fear, and delay.

If we do not voluntarily reform our approach, the state may do it for us. Already, HCD has referred cities to the Attorney General’s office for non-compliance. Legal action is no longer theoretical. And as the state deepens its scrutiny of local ordinances that obstruct housing—especially those that enable wealthier cities to offload their obligations onto poorer ones—we can expect Measure J to face increasing legal and political pressure.

Davis’ downtown has been the subject of extensive visioning, community meetings, and redevelopment conversations. But the economic health of our civic core depends on people living there—not just visiting.

As LZ Granderson recently argued in the Los Angeles Times, “You can’t revitalize downtown if people are sleeping on the streets in front of the buildings you want to reopen.”

The downtowns of California’s cities have become ground zero for the housing crisis, homelessness crisis, and post-pandemic recovery all at once. And Davis is no exception.

We need to unlock the potential of our urban core with mixed-income, infill housing—especially on underutilized parcels and near transit corridors. That means streamlining approvals, reducing discretionary delays, and prioritizing affordability not just in theory but in execution. We should be converting surface parking lots, underused office-zoned parcels, and older commercial spaces into walkable, vibrant neighborhoods with real housing opportunities.

Fresno’s failure to pass a policy allowing by-right development in office-zoned districts cost them dearly.

Meanwhile, in Davis, any similar proposal would likely be met with the same opposition we’ve seen before: preservation of “neighborhood character,” traffic concerns, parking worries, and vague complaints about developer greed. But time is up. We cannot afford to let those objections dominate anymore.

On top of state enforcement, we now face a looming federal threat.

President Trump’s proposed budget slashes the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8), cuts funding for homelessness prevention, and would trigger what some housing authorities are calling a “mass displacement event.”

For cities like Davis that rely heavily on state and federal programs to fund affordable housing, the stakes could not be higher. If we lose access to state funding because of non-compliance or inaction, we will be doubly vulnerable. Our ability to secure housing for the most vulnerable will be severely compromised.

Oakland’s recent encampment resolution effort demonstrates what’s possible when local government acts decisively with state support: people are housed, encampments are cleared compassionately, and resources are deployed where needed.

But that only works when the state views a city as a willing partner. If Davis wants help, it must first show it’s serious.

There is still time for Davis to get this right, but the window is closing. We need to act now. That means reforming or repealing Measure J/R/D, or at the very least establishing exemptions for infill and affordable housing that don’t require a public vote.

It means streamlining permitting and approval processes, especially for downtown housing and infill projects. It means prioritizing affordable housing in funding applications, partnerships, and city planning—not as an afterthought, but as the foundation.

It means passing strong tenant protections, including anti-displacement policies and rent stabilization measures, to ensure that new development benefits existing residents.

And it means engaging the community with honesty, not platitudes. The public must understand that inaction is not neutrality—it’s a decision with real consequences, especially for the people most in need of housing.

Fresno is now sprinting to fix what it failed to do in time. Davis has a chance to avoid that fate altogether. But only if we move—urgently, decisively, and with clarity about what’s at stake.

The housing crisis is not coming—it’s here. And if Davis wants to preserve its character, vitality, and values, it must begin with the fundamental principle that housing is not a burden to be managed, but a human right to be fulfilled.

