Op-Ed | Davis Must Confront Its Housing Reality Before the State Forces Our Hand

California’s housing crisis is entering a new and decisive phase—one in which the state is no longer willing to tolerate delay, obstruction, or symbolic gestures masquerading as real progress. While many cities have long paid lip service to addressing housing affordability, the Newsom administration and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) are making it increasingly clear that the time for equivocation is over. Cities that fail to meet their state-mandated housing goals will face consequences—legal, financial, and political.
Davis should be paying very close attention.
While the most recent enforcement headline comes out of Fresno—where the state revoked the city’s Prohousing Designation, stripping it of access to millions in housing grants—the underlying message applies just as urgently to us. Davis is skating on thin ice.
Our certified Housing Element barely made it over the finish line, our land-use restrictions remain among the most exclusionary in the state, and Measure J/R/D continues to block the very infill and mixed-use development the state is prioritizing. If we’re not careful, Davis could soon find itself on the state’s enforcement list—not as an example to follow, but as one to correct.
The Prohousing Designation was designed as a reward. Cities that demonstrate a genuine commitment to building more homes—particularly near jobs, transit, and existing infrastructure—get preferential access to funding from key state programs. These include competitive grants like the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program and Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention funds. But earning the designation isn’t a trophy—it’s a conditional privilege that must be backed by action.
In Fresno’s case, the state determined that the city failed to follow through on key reforms it promised, such as zoning changes and development streamlining. As a result, its status was stripped, potentially jeopardizing hundreds of affordable units and at least one major mixed-income downtown project. The city now faces a scramble to approve more than 30 overdue housing commitments, hoping to reestablish good standing.
What’s important to understand is that this is not just Fresno’s problem. It’s California’s new standard. If a large, urban, politically moderate city like Fresno—one that has made visible efforts to address homelessness and housing production—can lose access to funding, what makes Davis think it’s immune?
We cannot blame the state for not giving Davis every opportunity to get its housing policies in order. In fact, the state went out of its way to signal that Measure J/R/D—the voter-enacted ordinance requiring ballot approval for most major housing projects on the city’s periphery—was a problem. It’s an outlier in the state and a known barrier to meeting our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers. While the city made superficial changes to the measure in 2020, the fundamental structure remains: a veto mechanism empowering existing homeowners to block growth, perpetuating exclusion and driving up costs.
Davis is not building enough housing. Period. Not for students, not for low-income families, not for essential workers. Our rental market is brutally tight, vacancy rates hover near zero, and home prices routinely exceed $900,000. And yet, we continue to act as though our responsibility ends at planning documents and modest pilot projects. The reality is that Davis remains a model of how to constrain growth through process, fear, and delay.
If we do not voluntarily reform our approach, the state may do it for us. Already, HCD has referred cities to the Attorney General’s office for non-compliance. Legal action is no longer theoretical. And as the state deepens its scrutiny of local ordinances that obstruct housing—especially those that enable wealthier cities to offload their obligations onto poorer ones—we can expect Measure J to face increasing legal and political pressure.
Davis’ downtown has been the subject of extensive visioning, community meetings, and redevelopment conversations. But the economic health of our civic core depends on people living there—not just visiting.
As LZ Granderson recently argued in the Los Angeles Times, “You can’t revitalize downtown if people are sleeping on the streets in front of the buildings you want to reopen.”
The downtowns of California’s cities have become ground zero for the housing crisis, homelessness crisis, and post-pandemic recovery all at once. And Davis is no exception.
We need to unlock the potential of our urban core with mixed-income, infill housing—especially on underutilized parcels and near transit corridors. That means streamlining approvals, reducing discretionary delays, and prioritizing affordability not just in theory but in execution. We should be converting surface parking lots, underused office-zoned parcels, and older commercial spaces into walkable, vibrant neighborhoods with real housing opportunities.
Fresno’s failure to pass a policy allowing by-right development in office-zoned districts cost them dearly.
Meanwhile, in Davis, any similar proposal would likely be met with the same opposition we’ve seen before: preservation of “neighborhood character,” traffic concerns, parking worries, and vague complaints about developer greed. But time is up. We cannot afford to let those objections dominate anymore.
On top of state enforcement, we now face a looming federal threat.
President Trump’s proposed budget slashes the Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8), cuts funding for homelessness prevention, and would trigger what some housing authorities are calling a “mass displacement event.”
For cities like Davis that rely heavily on state and federal programs to fund affordable housing, the stakes could not be higher. If we lose access to state funding because of non-compliance or inaction, we will be doubly vulnerable. Our ability to secure housing for the most vulnerable will be severely compromised.
Oakland’s recent encampment resolution effort demonstrates what’s possible when local government acts decisively with state support: people are housed, encampments are cleared compassionately, and resources are deployed where needed.
But that only works when the state views a city as a willing partner. If Davis wants help, it must first show it’s serious.
There is still time for Davis to get this right, but the window is closing. We need to act now. That means reforming or repealing Measure J/R/D, or at the very least establishing exemptions for infill and affordable housing that don’t require a public vote.
It means streamlining permitting and approval processes, especially for downtown housing and infill projects. It means prioritizing affordable housing in funding applications, partnerships, and city planning—not as an afterthought, but as the foundation.
It means passing strong tenant protections, including anti-displacement policies and rent stabilization measures, to ensure that new development benefits existing residents.
And it means engaging the community with honesty, not platitudes. The public must understand that inaction is not neutrality—it’s a decision with real consequences, especially for the people most in need of housing.
Fresno is now sprinting to fix what it failed to do in time. Davis has a chance to avoid that fate altogether. But only if we move—urgently, decisively, and with clarity about what’s at stake.
The housing crisis is not coming—it’s here. And if Davis wants to preserve its character, vitality, and values, it must begin with the fundamental principle that housing is not a burden to be managed, but a human right to be fulfilled.
9 comments
I feel like I’ve read this article, before. Is it just me?
The fact is that there is no law requiring cities to expand outward. At the last council meeting, staff made a vague comment that the state may look into legislation, but that’s all they said. (The Vanguard itself quoted the comment, and I can repost it if necessary.)
Peripheral development is NOT infill. Infill is where the state’s efforts are focused. The minute they start requiring cities to expand outward is the same minute where they’d expose a “different” goal – continued sprawl (in addition to the sprawl that they’re already approving/encouraging – even without RHNA targets).
For that matter, all the state (HCD) said in their response to Davis’ housing element is that Davis essentially cannot “count” land (proposed developments) outside of its own boundaries to address RHNA targets, and the state is absolutely correct regarding that.
But it does seem ironic that one of the “punishments” that the state could inflict on cities that don’t have an approved housing element is the “loss” of Affordable housing funds. To which most cities would probably respond, “thank you sir – may I have another loss”?
It should also be noted that any government-provided Affordable housing funds that are used for one city means that another city “loses out” on those funds. Similar to school districts which “lose” funds as a result of one school district “poaching” students from another district.
So in the case of Affordable housing, that means that any funds used in Davis (our outside of Davis on farmland) means that another community, which might have a greater need, “loses out” on those funds. (But again, most communities probably don’t want more Affordable/subsidized housing in the first place.)
But perhaps the main problem with this effort to weaken Measure J is that it’s originating from the people who don’t like Measure J in the first place. If it was coming from those trying to “save it” instead, they’d at least have credibility.
Also, it may be that by changing Measure J at this point, it’s actually CREATING an exposure to legal challenges which don’t currently exist. (I’m not the person who brought up this risk.)
I’d also note that ANY annexation of land outside of city limits at this point exposes the city to all of the new housing laws, in regard to what “actually” ends up getting built on the annexed land.
“California’s housing crisis is entering a new and decisive phase”
It’s now a Super crisis.
“Our certified Housing Element barely made it over the finish line”
Operative phrase: “made it”
“Measure J/R/D continues to block the very infill and mixed-use development the state is prioritizing.”
How exactly does Measure J block infill? Measure J increases pressure to infill by blocking and making it difficult to build peripherally. I’m against Measure J, but that statement is bass ackwards.
“In Fresno’s case, the state determined that the city failed to follow through on key reforms it promised, such as zoning changes and development streamlining.”
What a joke. Fresno is a sprawlization nightmare. That isn’t enough for the state?
“this is not just Fresno’s problem. It’s California’s new standard.”
California’s new standard sucks.
“We cannot blame the state for not giving Davis every opportunity to get its housing policies in order.”
Cannot . . . not . . . what?
“a veto mechanism empowering existing homeowners to block growth”
Incorrect as stated . . . Renters can block growth too!
“Our rental market is brutally tight, vacancy rates hover near zero,”
Not true anymore . . . the vacancy rate has gone up the last two years. People with houses for rent that I know had to lower rates on new rentals by hundreds of dollars last fall in order to get them rented. For sale houses are going through price reductions as not seen in years past, sometimes multiple reductions, sitting on the market for weeks or months. Get your facts straight, Jack!
“Davis’ downtown has been the subject of extensive visioning, community meetings, and redevelopment conversations. But the economic health of our civic core depends on people living there—not just visiting.”
Very few are arguing against more housing in downtown.
“As LZ Granderson recently argued in the Los Angeles Times, “You can’t revitalize downtown if people are sleeping on the streets in front of the buildings you want to reopen.” ”
And yet you and your ilk argued against a downtown police officer.
“We should be converting surface parking lots, underused office-zoned parcels, and older commercial spaces into walkable, vibrant neighborhoods with real housing opportunities.”
Have at it, Sparky
“Fresno’s failure to pass a policy allowing by-right development in office-zoned districts cost them dearly.”
There is so much crying in their beer in Fresno that Fresno ale is now referred to as Tear Beer.
“in Davis, any similar proposal would likely be met with the same opposition we’ve seen before: preservation of “neighborhood character,” traffic concerns, parking worries, and vague complaints about developer greed.”
Because all of those things are real. And developer greed isn’t ‘vague’.
“If we lose access to state funding because of non-compliance or inaction, we will be doubly vulnerable. Our ability to secure housing for the most vulnerable will be severely compromised.”
So weird how you make this about Davis, when it affects everyone everywhere, just so you can point a blaming finger at Davis.
“Oakland’s recent encampment resolution effort demonstrates what’s possible when local government acts decisively with state support: people are housed, encampments are cleared compassionately, and resources are deployed where needed.”
Oakland, that was completely out of control on people living on the streets for half a decade and finally started clearing encampments (which was opposed by homeless advocates). Shining example :-|
“Measure J/R/D, or at the very least establishing exemptions for infill and affordable housing that don’t require a public vote.”
There is already an exemption for affordable housing (just not a ‘good enough’ one for you, apparently), and again, Measure J has nothing to do with infill.
“It means passing strong tenant protections, including anti-displacement policies and rent stabilization measures, to ensure that new development benefits existing residents.”
The devil is in the details. WHAT tenant protections, WHAT anti-displacement policies, WHAT rent stabilization measures. There are reasonable protections, and then there is socialism. What are you proposing?
“And it means engaging the community with honesty, not platitudes.”
Good luck with that. And may I point out this article is filled with platitudes.
“The public must understand that inaction is not neutrality—it’s a decision with real consequences”
Bring it on, Gaavy!
“Fresno is now sprinting to fix what it failed to do in time”
I hope by telling Gaavy where to put it. Hint: the sun don’t shine there.
“The housing crisis is not coming—it’s here.”
If you say so, Sparky.
“And if Davis wants to preserve its character, vitality, and values . . . ”
I believe losing Davis’ character is what the 83% who voted yes were concerned about.
“it must begin with the fundamental principle that housing is not a burden to be managed, but a human right to be fulfilled”
. . . and other guilt-ridden slogans meant to justify build baby build for your developer overlords.
And the irony? I am against Meaure J and DG says he is for it (“modified”).
Joint “Our Neighborhood Voices” and bring down Gavvy and Weiner and their developer overlords!!!
“We need to unlock the potential of our urban core with mixed-income, infill housing—especially on underutilized parcels and near transit corridors. That means streamlining approvals, reducing discretionary delays, and prioritizing affordability not just in theory but in execution. We should be converting surface parking lots, underused office-zoned parcels, and older commercial spaces into walkable, vibrant neighborhoods with real housing opportunities.”
Could you give us an update as to the status of the two mixed-use projects that have been proposed for the downtown? My recollection is that they cannot get financing.
The last I heard both the lumberyards and Davis Ace are going forward and the theater one got pulled.
“If we’re not careful, Davis could soon find itself on the state’s enforcement list—not as an example to follow, but as one to correct.”
This is the dumbest argument. If Davis doesn’t build the State will make Davis build. You think any NIMBY reads that and goes oh gosh we better build before the state makes us?
To be fair, I believe we have heard that exact argument from at least two of our most prominent local “nimby”s… one who miraculously came out for village farms after opposing every other measure J proposal in history I think, and another who is vehemently against VF but is pro shriners.
If anyone advocates building “over there”, to take the fake pressure off of “over here”, they are indeed NIMBYs. They’re also cowards, in a sense – willing to throw others (or farmland itself) “under the bus” in response to a fake housing shortage and YIMBY politicians.
In contrast, those who are trying to reign-in sprawl are not NIMBYs.
Two entirely-different motivations.
Then there’s others who try to fan flames of a fake housing crisis in a given locale, while ALSO trying to increase the number of jobs in that SAME LOCALE – thereby creating more demand for housing in that SAME LOCALE. (These are also the same people who say they are trying to “save Measure J” by dismantling it.)
The problem is that YIMBYs have BECOME the elected Democrats. The system itself ensures that there’s no actual choice.
“We need to unlock the potential of our urban core with mixed-income, infill housing—especially on underutilized parcels and near transit corridors. That means streamlining approvals, reducing discretionary delays, and prioritizing affordability not just in theory but in execution.”
Too late Dude. Davis spent years on visioning and planning the re-development of downtown as the eco-groovy city of the future. Problem is that by the time the Downtown Plan was finally passed after all that dithering the 15 year window of rock bottom interest rates had closed and now those projects don’t pencil out.
I’m going to predict that the new housing Davis told the State was going to be built downtown isn’t going to happen. Take those units out and Davis is doomed to be way out of compliance the next time the state evaluates our housing production.
A lot of cities that have been successful in densifying have had to explicitly incentivize that densificaiton – through streamlining processes, or creating other financial incentives, like reductions in fees etc. The downtown core plan was well done, but sometimes incentives help move the needle.
The conversation that I dont see happening is something that I know has been talked about in generalities is the densification of our arterial corridors. True “infill” opportunities are getting closed out, and there arent a lot of defunct properties in the portfolio either. Specific plans for how we strategically add density to the right parts of town is something that we should spend a lot of time talking about in the next general plan as that kind of growth will always be better than peripheral growth.
But lets say we say that anderson boulevard is an arterial corridor that we should densify… its currently mostly lined with single family homes… so how do you do THAT? Its going to be a big issue for those residents, and if zoning there changes, we would do well to give the residents something like 20 years worth of notice…