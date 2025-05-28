Tactics in Dominguez’s Interrogation Come under Scrutiny

By Harleen Kahlon, Nicole Pang, and Jack Page

WOODLAND, CA – The trial of Carlos Reales Dominguez entered its 16th day Monday, with courtroom proceedings drawing heightened scrutiny over both investigative tactics and emerging phone data evidence. Dominguez faces two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and multiple enhancements, including use of a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, a special circumstance for multiple murders, and a prior felony conviction.

During the morning session, Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson presented video evidence of Dominguez’s initial interrogation, conducted by Davis Police Department Sgt. Matt Muscardini and Sgt. Stephen Ramos. The footage, shown during Muscardini’s direct examination, revealed officers using unproven or demonstrably false statements in an effort to elicit incriminating responses from Dominguez on the day of his arrest.

A previous Vanguard report noted that Friday’s hearing had centered on Dominguez’s personal history—family, living conditions, and education. Monday’s session shifted focus to the alleged stabbings.

The video showed Sgt. Muscardini repeatedly pressing Dominguez about the attacks, even as Dominguez offered vague or confused responses such as, “I’m not sure,” “I wouldn’t know how to explain it,” and “No, I didn’t cut [the tent] open.” Muscardini at one point said, “We’re not talking about school [anymore], we’re talking about hurting people.” Dominguez replied, “I wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

When Sgt. Muscardini referenced the attack on Kimberlee Guillory and implied Dominguez had acknowledged being near the maroon tent, Hutchinson interrupted: “When did he say he was at the maroon tent? Did you just say that?” Muscardini responded, “I think I said that. Those were my words.”

Despite assuring Dominguez, “I don’t want to put words in your mouth,” Muscardini appeared to do exactly that. Dominguez looked confused throughout, repeatedly denying involvement and failing to recall key details of conversations that Muscardini claimed occurred.

The footage continued with Sgt. Muscardini questioning Dominguez about the death of Karim Abou-Najm, asking, “Why would your DNA be on that bike?” Dominguez replied, “I’m not sure,” and seemed unaware of how his DNA might be present. Asked directly whether he had mental health issues, Dominguez said no. However, under cross-examination, Muscardini admitted Dominguez’s behavior led him to believe he might have a condition, though he was unfamiliar with diagnoses like schizophrenia.

Later in the video, Dominguez asked for the time, saying he had to “prepare for a test,” despite earlier acknowledging he had been academically dismissed from UC Davis. Hutchinson paused the video to ask Muscardini whether this struck him as odd, given that Dominguez had just been accused of three stabbings. Muscardini agreed it was unusual.

Muscardini also suggested Dominguez had an “issue” with unhoused individuals, a claim Dominguez explicitly denied: “No, I don’t have any issues.” Muscardini then pointed out blood on Dominguez’s sweatshirt and cuts on his hands, asking who the blood belonged to—an apparent attempt to link him to the alleged crimes through physical evidence.

At that point in the video, Muscardini exited and Sgt. Ramos entered. Ramos picked up the interrogation where Muscardini left off, asking Dominguez what he did, why he did it, and whom he attacked. Dominguez again appeared uncertain and in denial.

“I haven’t killed anyone… I haven’t stabbed anyone,” he told Ramos.

Ramos then adopted a more aggressive tone: “We’re not playing that game anymore. We’ve given you a chance to come out. Why did you stab [David Breaux]?” When Dominguez hesitated, Ramos said, “Don’t give me that. We’re done with that garbage.”

Treating the alleged crimes as established facts, Ramos pressured Dominguez further. He turned his phone toward Dominguez and claimed police had already found evidence of blood in his home. But Muscardini later testified he hadn’t seen such photographs and didn’t know whether the home had been searched at that point.

Ramos continued the same strategy, asking Dominguez how many times he stabbed each victim. Dominguez initially denied involvement, but when Ramos suggested a range—“one to forty”—Dominguez responded, “I’d say more like forty,” referencing Breaux.

Ramos asked him to demonstrate how he held the knife. Dominguez mimed a downward stabbing motion with a pen, but insisted he did not want to kill Breaux or anyone else.

When Dominguez couldn’t identify when he made the decision to attack, Ramos pressed him: “You’re not an idiot. You’re not stupid. There’s a moment you made that decision.”

Ramos then shifted to Abou-Najm’s death. Dominguez said he was at home or couldn’t remember. Ramos, clearly frustrated, said, “We’re done with the bullshit. That part is over. We’re moving on.” Muscardini later testified he had not been observing the interrogation at that time.

Pressed again on Abou-Najm, Dominguez at first denied involvement but eventually answered that he had stabbed him “a lot” when Ramos offered a range.

Throughout the footage, Dominguez appeared confused, mentally distant, and possibly detached from reality. The defense argues this mental state was exploited by detectives to extract incriminating statements.

The morning session concluded with Judge Samuel T. McAdam dismissing the court for its midday break, noting the video presentation would continue in the afternoon.

During Monday’s proceedings, the court also heard from digital forensics expert Brian Chase, who testified about phone data related to the first and third stabbings. Chase, retained by the defense through forensic service provider Archer Hall, testified that Dominguez’s phone appeared to be turned off the night before the first stabbing. He also stated that on April 30—the night of the third attack—Dominguez’s phone data showed no indication that it left his residence.

Deputy District Attorney Frits P. Van Der Hoek sought to cast doubt on Chase’s credibility, questioning his hourly rate and the timing of his retention. Chase acknowledged he was brought into the case just days before the trial began and had insufficient time to complete a peer-reviewed report, leading to later edits in his findings.

Following his cross-examination, Chase was excused. Sgt. Muscardini was then called back to respond to allegations of coercion during Dominguez’s interrogation, as highlighted in the Davis Vanguard’s coverage.

Dominguez remains in custody without bail. Testimony is expected to resume Tuesday morning, with further review of the interrogation video and additional witness examination.

