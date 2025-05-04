Court Watch: Court Approves Multiple Rehab Programs for Defendant, Overruling Objections

WOODLAND, CA – Following extended debate in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Paul K. Richardson granted the prosecution’s request to sentence a homeless man to multiple rehabilitative programs—despite objections from the defense, who argued the man lacked the basic resources to meaningfully participate.

The accused was convicted of trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and attempted domestic violence.

Deputy Public Defender Matthew Lanthier described his client as particularly vulnerable, noting that he is unhoused and currently living “under a bridge in Winters.” Lanthier emphasized that the central issue in the case is substance use, stating, “This is a drug case,” and one that “warrants drug treatment.”

Deputy District Attorney Zachary Gazda pushed for the application of California Penal Code §1203.097, which mandates immediate enrollment in a domestic violence prevention program.

Lanthier warned the court that his client would be “overloaded with services,” given his lack of financial means and his severe substance use disorder. He added that successful participation in drug treatment could provide a pathway for the accused to stabilize his life.

Gazda countered that “if he can do [substance abuse treatment], then he can do [domestic violence prevention training],” arguing that both were necessary.

Lanthier pushed back, saying the imposition of too many concurrent requirements on someone in his client’s position would be unmanageable and could ultimately lead to further legal trouble.

As an alternative, Lanthier proposed jail time—already covered by the accused’s custody credits—but Gazda rejected the proposal.

Judge Richardson acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, “Clearly, there is a drug problem and a homelessness problem.” He initially agreed with Lanthier that the court should “prioritize the drug problem” and avoid “loading him up with too much.”

The judge sought to sequence the programs—starting with drug treatment followed by battery prevention training—but was informed that Penal Code §1203.097 requires immediate enrollment in the domestic violence program without delay.

In the end, Judge Richardson ordered the accused to participate in both programs concurrently.

