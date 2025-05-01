Black Man Tased and Arrested at Dallas Airport over False Drug Accusation

Dallas, Texas – A disturbing incident of apparent police brutality unfolded at Dallas Love Field Airport when Michael Singleton, a Black man, was violently apprehended, Tased, and arrested due to a misunderstanding involving false accusations related to narcotics, according to The Root’s Kalyn Womack.

Womack reported that officers claimed to have a warrant at the time of the incident. However, Singleton repeatedly told them it was for an unpaid traffic ticket. The incident, which took place at a Southwest Airlines gate, was captured on video and posted to Instagram.

In the footage, Singleton can be heard shouting, “Somebody tape this. I didn’t do anything. My name is Michael Singleton.”

The woman who recorded the video told The Root that Singleton had asked her to film the encounter, stating he was being framed. She said officers appeared to act after mishearing another woman mention “white powder,” allegedly leading them to suspect narcotics involvement.

Despite having his hands behind his back and showing no resistance, an officer deployed a Taser on Singleton, shocking onlookers. In the video, Singleton collapses to the ground, continuing to identify himself and proclaim his innocence. “I’m not a drug dealer!” he yells. “I had my hands behind my back and didn’t even f**king move!”

After collapsing, Singleton was lifted into a wheelchair and taken out of sight, The Root reports.

Singleton has since been identified as a traveling chef based in both Oakland and Dallas, and is also a father. According to an Instagram user who reportedly connected with him after the incident, Singleton is “free and okay at the moment. He is lawyered up, and it is in the court’s hands.”

This incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for accountability. As The Root notes, there is hope that the courts will deliver justice and make it clear that this type of police conduct is unacceptable.

